DCM Selected as Digital Agency of Record for Habitat for Humanity Canada

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF) (“DCM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, is delighted to announce it has been selected as the official digital marketing agency of record for Habitat for Humanity Canada (“Habitat Canada”). Building on an existing client relationship, the engagement will see DCM leading digital strategy and implementation to bolster Habitat Canada’s digital fundraising efforts.

This new scope of work will take advantage of the many digital capabilities DCM has to offer, including marketing strategy, email campaigns, paid media, program measurement, data optimization, and much more. Working closely with the Habitat Canada team, DCM will be responsible for developing a comprehensive digital marketing program and maintaining it through monthly execution and management.

“We’ve had great value out of our relationship with DCM thus far; they’re a truly committed partner and they’ve got strong private sector expertise we can use to our advantage,” said Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada. “We’re excited to be taking this partnership into new territory with digital marketing, so we can reinvigorate our fundraising efforts and make stronger connections with new and existing donors.”

For DCM, the project is a perfect combination of two company priorities: focusing on digital enablement in client relationships and continuing to support meaningful social causes. “Being good stewards of the communities in which we live and operate is an important value of ours at DCM. Partnering with Habitat for Humanity has been an incredibly rewarding experience thus far, and we can’t wait to take it further,” said Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM. “I’m very proud to be able to say DCM is now Habitat Canada’s digital marketing agency of record.”

The two organizations have a long history together. From 2014-2017, members of the DCM team offered in-kind services including brand strategy, communications, and retail design to Habitat for Humanity GTA. In 2020, the relationship was rekindled, with DCM providing pro-bono research, brand strategy, and marketing support, this time for Habitat for Humanity Canada and its Habitat ReStore retail network. To learn more about this ongoing body of work, click here: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.businesswire.com%2Fnews%2Fhome%2F20210427005325%2Fen%2FDCM-and-Habitat-for-Humanity-Canada-Announce-Partnership-to-Benefit-Communities.

About DATA Communications Management Corp.

DCM is a marketing and business communications partner that helps companies simplify the complex ways they communicate and operate, so they can accomplish more with fewer steps and less effort. For over 60 years, DCM has been serving major brands in vertical markets including financial services, retail, healthcare, energy, other regulated industries, and the public sector. We integrate seamlessly into our clients’ businesses thanks to our deep understanding of their needs, transformative tech-enabled solutions, and end-to-end service offering. Whether we’re running technology platforms, sending marketing messages, or managing print workflows, our goal is to make everything surprisingly simple.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, objectives or achievements of DCM, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect DCM’s current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to DCM, and speak only as of the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions and should not be read as guarantees that future performance or results will be achieved. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance, objectives, or achievements of DCM to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Additional factors are discussed under the headings “Liquidity and capital resources” and “Risks and Uncertainties” in DCM’s management’s discussion and analysis, annual information form, and other publicly available disclosure documents, as filed by DCM on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this presentation as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Unless required by applicable securities law, DCM does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005154/en/