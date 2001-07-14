Flora Growth CEO, CSO Featured Speakers at Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference in New York

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, announced today that its CEO Luis Merchan and CSO James Choe will be participating in industry expert talks at the Luxury+Meets+Cannabis+Conference, the premier B2B CBD, hemp and cannabis event taking place in New York City at Hudson Yards from May 5-6. Flora’s full portfolio of lifestyle brands will also be featured at the conference.

Merchan will be kicking off day 1 of the conference on the Business Insider Live at LMCC 2022: New York is Ready For You talk hosted by Business Insider’s Yeji Jesse Lee and Jeremy Berke. Flora’s Chief Strategy Officer, James Choe, will be featured as a panelist in the Voice of the Consumer: Essential Insights You May Have Missed talk on day 2 of the conference.

“We are looking forward to sharing our excitement for the global opportunity of CBD, hemp and cannabis with other business leaders and industry experts at the Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference in New York,” Flora CEO Luis Merchan said. “We’re continuing to execute on our strategy to build a global house of brands servicing consumers across the globe, and firmly believe the future of cannabis has a meaningful place in the luxury retail market.”

The Luxury Meets Cannabis Conference is the first B2B trade event of its kind, connecting premium CBD, hemp and cannabis brands — and their founders — to top mainstream retailers, global media, leading dispensaries, and investors with a keen focus on health, beauty and wellness.

Flora will be exhibiting their full portfolio of cannabis brands for conference attendees, retail buyers, press, and luxe dispensaries to discover in person at this exclusive event. JustCBD, Vessel, Mind Naturals, and Stardog will be showcasing a range of products and offering experiences including hand massages and product giveaways throughout the conference.

Flora intends to schedule meetings with interested media and potential partners to discuss Flora’s diverse product portfolio and upcoming new product launches.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands designed to deliver the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. Visit www.floragrowth.com or follow @floragrowthcorp on social [media] for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: expected future revenue, the proposed acquisition of Vessel; Vessel’s financial performance; our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005170/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership