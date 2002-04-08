BIO-key to Showcase Identity-Bound Biometric Solutions and Higher Education Expertise at EDUCAUSE Cybersecurity and Privacy Professionals Conference 2022

WALL, N.J., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. ( BKYI) , an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, will exhibit at the EDUCAUSE Cybersecurity and Privacy Professionals Conference , to be held in-person in Baltimore, Maryland May 3-5, and as an online event May 11-12. BIO-key will have a vendor corporate display at the conference where higher education IT security professionals can discuss the latest cyber threats and why IBB should be part of any complete multi-factor authentication (MFA) strategy. BIO-key will be available for Q&A sessions and live demonstrations of their award-winning PortalGuard®platform and MobileAuth™ MFA mobile app.



In addition to in-person events, BIO-key will also participate in the online portion of the event on May 12. Kimberly Biddings, VP of Product at BIO-key, will join Ron Horn, Associate Vice President, and CIO of Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) in the session, “We’ve Had a Ransomware Attack, Now What?”. The session will focus on GTCC’s experience surviving a ransomware attack in 2020, including how Horn’s team detected the attack, their response and six-month road to recovery.

The education sector has been a key target for cyberattacks, such as ransomware attacks that continue to grow in frequency and ferocity. Many institutions struggle to defend against surging cyberattacks, as the shift to remote and online learning present cybercriminals with new opportunities to attack. As a premiere cybersecurity event, the EDUCASUE conference will focus on cybersecurity topics pertinent to the higher education sector, including awareness and education, governance, risk and compliance for privacy and cybersecurity, operations, and career development.

As experts in higher education, with solutions that are trusted by more than 200 institutions, BIO-key welcomes the opportunity to meet with higher education IT security professionals about improving their cybersecurity strategies, while working within the boundaries of their limited resources. Attendees are invited to stop by BIO-key’s corporate display for live demonstrations and to discuss their top priorities.

“With heightened risk for cyberattacks on higher education organizations, it’s essential that they have effective cybersecurity measures in place, namely multi-factor authentication,” said Kimberly Biddings, VP of Product, BIO-key. “After years of helping our customers implement traditional MFA, we’re looking forward to discussing how institutions can leverage Identity-Bound Biometrics to provide authentication options that won’t fall victim to common authentication hacks and that faculty, staff and students can easily adopt.”

During the demonstrations, attendees will see BIO-key's award-winning PortalGuard platform with its end-to-end flexibility. The PortalGuard platform is a complete IAM solution that offers single sign-on (SSO), self-service password reset (SSPR), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and BIO-key's unique Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, available on-premises or in the cloud. BIO-key will also demonstrate MobileAuth, the only multi-factor authentication app to offer Identity-Bound Biometric authentication options, that safeguards access to critical data with authentication that verifies the user, and offers multiple, easy to use authentication methods for users to choose from, all while reducing operational costs for IT departments.

For more information about the EDUCAUSE Cybersecurity and Privacy Professionals Conference, visit here . For more information about BIO-key, visit the company website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

