Zymergen to Participate in the BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”), today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference held in Las Vegas, NV.



Zymergen’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 10th at 10:55 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:55 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.zymergen.com/ .

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. We partner with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world.

Investor Contact

[email protected]



