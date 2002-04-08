DZS CTO to Speak on Momentum Behind Open, Cloud-native Broadband Networks at CommsDay Summit 2022

DALLAS, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader in access networking and cloud software solutions, today announced that its Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bender, will present at CommsDay Summit 2022, Australia’s top telecommunications conference taking place in Sydney on May 3-4, 2022. Mr. Bender’s session, titled “Enabling Service Velocity and Agility for Optical Broadband Networks,” will explore the key facets influencing the success of FTTx services. He will spotlight the design of software-driven, open, standards-based PON and optical broadband networks and provide real-world examples of how service providers and their partners have turned the pursuit of service and transformation velocity into a formula for success. Mr. Bender’s presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 3 from 12:20pm-12:40pm local time at Sydney’s Fullerton Hotel.



“Digital transformation is underway as optical broadband deployments pick up pace, thanks to the introduction of a new generation of Passive Optical Network (PON) technologies,” said Mr. Bender. “In a hyper-connected world, ‘velocity’ is expected in all aspects of broadband services. This includes service velocity to launch new services with the immediacy and richness now expected by customers and transformation velocity to support 10G-class and above PON technology. I am looking forward to sharing and hearing insights on the latest in digital transformation from some of the most innovative technologists and service providers in the world at this leading industry event.”

Now entering its third decade, CommsDay Summit is Australia’s pre-eminent telecommunications industry conference and exhibition. It will unite Australian telco CEOs, policy makers and global technology experts for two days of networking and conference sessions on topics such as fibre technology, 5G, digital transformation, the digital divide and more. CommsDay Summit 2022 is presented by Communications Day, the authoritative source for commercial, regulatory, political and technology news and analysis for telecommunications in Australia and New Zealand.

DZS and its partners are achieving velocity through open, software-driven optical broadband networks. DZS is an industry leader in 10G access solutions that accelerate service providers’ transitions to multi-gigabit services at scale and prepare them for a disaggregated future. DZS Velocity Broadband Connectivity solutions support unprecedented service flexibility, backed by the DZS modular, containerized sdNOS. DZS Cloud & Experience Software provides vendor-neutral access network orchestration and customer experience management, including on-premises Wi-Fi optimization with DZS Xperience.

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in broadband connectivity and communications software solutions.

