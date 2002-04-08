OptimizeRx Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

ROCHESTER, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) ( OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy has published its first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report. The report details the Company’s initiatives, performance, and strategies against key metrics to disclose the most significant economic, social, and environmental impacts that result from its activities. Aligned with the 21 core Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics across the four categories of Governance, Planet, People, and Prosperity, notable highlights reflected in the report reinforce the Company’s commitment to ESG transparency and accountability.



“As a member of the executive team, and as a woman and a person of color, I was honored to spearhead the efforts to investigate and document all that we have done, and continue to do, to deliver a positive impact on our environment and stakeholders,” stated general counsel and chief compliance officer, Marion Odence-Ford. “By aligning the Company’s purpose and operations with the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics of the World Economic Forum, we are making a public commitment to long-term, sustainable value creation that embraces the broader demands of people and planet.”

OptimizeRx’s inaugural ESG report provides a clear picture of the Company’s current state and a baseline for future progress.

ESG Report Highlights

Governance: 15 documented corporate policies disclosed in the report regulate Company operations, demonstrating OptimizeRx’s high standards regarding honest and ethical conduct, culture of integrity, and compliance with governmental standards and societal values.





15 documented corporate policies disclosed in the report regulate Company operations, demonstrating OptimizeRx’s high standards regarding honest and ethical conduct, culture of integrity, and compliance with governmental standards and societal values. Planet: OptimizeRx’s remote working environment and digitally-based solutions offerings ensure minimal negative environmental impact from emissions, land-use, and water consumption. The Company has also limited energy consumption through its use of cloud-based technologies which automatically reduce energy use during off-peak hours.





OptimizeRx’s remote working environment and digitally-based solutions offerings ensure minimal negative environmental impact from emissions, land-use, and water consumption. The Company has also limited energy consumption through its use of cloud-based technologies which automatically reduce energy use during off-peak hours. People: OptimizeRx established a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, and took the parity pledge to demonstrate its commitment to a culture of equality, respect and inclusion. The Company has made strides to support this commitment by providing self-identification tools for employees for gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, preferred gender pronouns, and other diversity indicators, permitting it to provide public transparency in a safe format.





OptimizeRx established a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee, and took the parity pledge to demonstrate its commitment to a culture of equality, respect and inclusion. The Company has made strides to support this commitment by providing self-identification tools for employees for gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, preferred gender pronouns, and other diversity indicators, permitting it to provide public transparency in a safe format. Prosperity: OptimizeRx creates innovative digital solutions that respond to the current unmet needs of the U.S. healthcare system and anticipate future needs. The Company has invested in research and development, and filed patents and trademarks, to protect its proprietary intellectual property rights, to contribute to the creation of better solutions that respond to the changing needs of our customers while creating both economic and social value for stakeholders. The Company has also provided transparency on economic value generated through disclosures made in its financial filings related to revenue, operating costs, wages and benefits, payments to providers of capital, and other components regarding economic contributions.



“Our core purpose remains to create a more informed and empowered healthcare community by developing new technology solutions that help people start and stay on life-impacting therapies,” commented Will Febbo, OptimizeRx chief executive officer. “Elevating our focus on ESG progress and reporting ensures that we remain dedicated to accomplishing our mission as responsible corporate citizens.”

OptimizeRx intends to review ESG progress quarterly, and to update the report periodically. To read OptimizeRx’s full ESG report, please visit the Company’s governance page on its website or click here.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact

Maira Alejandra, Media Relations Manager

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]