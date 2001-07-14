ISG to Publish Reports on Contact Center Services, Platforms

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, has launched research studies examining contact center services and as-a-service platforms that address how providers are responding to new enterprise requirements stemming from the pandemic and other factors.

The study results on contact center services will be published in a comprehensive ISG Provider Lens™ report, called Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022, scheduled to be released in September. The report will cover companies offering services such as social media customer experience (CX), AI and analytics, and work-from-home services. At the same time, ISG Provider Lens™ will publish the Contact Center as a Service 2022 report, covering providers of cloud-based platforms and contact center solutions.

Enterprise buyers will be able to use information from the reports to evaluate their current vendor relationships, potential new engagements and available offerings, while ISG advisors use the information to recommend providers to the firm’s buy-side clients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the importance of contact center capabilities, making seamless interactions essential. It also has changed customer experience expectations and disrupted work modes while contributing to a shortage of qualified employees. Along with recent geopolitical events, these trends have heightened the general uncertainty for businesses. They are leading enterprises to seek newer technologies that can meet changing contact center needs.

“Enterprises need seamless, end-to-end customer experience more than ever to stay competitive,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Contact center innovation is essential, and providers have been stepping up.”

For the Contact Center – Customer Experience Services study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 70 contact center services providers. Working in collaboration with ISG’s global advisors, the research team will produce five quadrants representing the digital services and products the typical enterprise is buying, based on ISG’s experience working with its clients. The five quadrants are:

Digital Operations, evaluating contact center CX outsourcing services focused on end-to-end engagement and managed services.

Work From Home Services, assessing providers of services to facilitate working from home, including infrastructure, technologies and reliable cybersecurity that enable hybrid and flexible work models.

AI & Analytics, assessing providers of AI and analytics capabilities that can help drive meaningful conversations with customers and have a significant impact on business outcomes.

Social Media CX Services, evaluating providers of social media services, including query resolution, immediate feedback, personalization and social media monitoring and analysis, to enable seamless customer experiences.

Debt Collection Services, assessing the collection solutions of service providers in Brazil, including their technologies, technology accelerators, integration tools and organizational capabilities such as training and humanized negotiations.

Geographically focused reports from the study will cover the global contact center market and examine products and services available in the U.S., Europe and the U.K., Brazil, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia. ISG analysts Kenn Walters, Phil Harpur, Namratha Dharshan, Sandya Kattimani, Florian Scheibmayer, Angelia Kho and Craig Baty will serve as authors of the reports.

An archetype report will also be published as part of this study. This report, unique to ISG, is the study of typical buyer types of contact center services as observed by ISG advisors.

A list of identified customer experience services providers and further details on the study are available in this digital+brochure.

For the Contact Center as a Service study, ISG has distributed surveys to more than 35 providers of these services. The quadrant to be covered is:

Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), evaluating providers’ cloud solutions, including omnichannel and customer experience platforms, that enable enterprises to run virtual contact centers.

Separate reports will cover the global CCaaS market and services available in the U.S., as well as Europe and the U.K. ISG analysts Kenn Walters, Namratha Dharshan and Sneha Jayanth will serve as authors of the reports.

A list of identified providers and vendors and further details on the CCaaS study are available in this digital+brochure.

Providers not listed in either brochure can contact ISG and ask to be included in the studies.

All 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ evaluations now feature new and expanded customer experience (CX) data that measures actual enterprise experience with specific provider services and solutions, based on ISG’s continuous CX research. Enterprise customers wishing to share their experience about a specific provider or vendor are encouraged to register+here to receive a personalized survey URL. Participants will receive a copy of this report in return for their feedback.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

