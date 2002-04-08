New to The Street TV Announces its Four Business Guest Interviews, Airing on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 6:00 PM EST

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces broadcasting its business show Saturday, April 30, 2022, on Bloomberg TV at 6:00 PM EST.



New to The Street’s show will air the following four (4) interviews:

1). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. ( RPMT) interview with Mr. Stuart Harvey, Chairman of the Board of Advisors.

2). Cryptocurrency - EQIFI’s (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) with interview Ms. Ioana Frincu, Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

3). B2B Digital, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: BTDG) interview with Mr. Greg P. Bell, CEO.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (fka -GlobeX Data, Ltd.) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street TV Anchor Jane King welcomes Mr. Stuart Harvey, Chairman of the Board of Advisors at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . ( RPMT) (“REGO”) for his in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview. Stuart talks about his many years of business in the payment industry, financial technologies, digital wallets, and pre-paid cards. REGO takes payment options to a new level, securing children’s privacy when they make purchases online or in stores, and Stuart passionately explains the need for such solutions and a primary reason for him being with the Company. As the only COPPA compliant digital wallet, the Mazoola super digital wallet app is currently the only digital banking solution that puts privacy first, never collects data, and helps teach kids essential financial management skills. The wallet offers parents the ability to set payment and shopping limits and other restrictions. Stuart explains the expanding governmental enforcement efforts in the US and Europe under the current Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) . Mazoola is currently the only digital banking solution that puts children’s privacy first. The Mazoola app is available for download on iOS and Google Android devices - https://mazoola.co/ .

Ms. Ioana Frincu , Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at EQIFI (CRYPTO: EQX )($EQX) , joins the New to The Street TV explaining to Anchor Jane King and viewers EQIFI's digital platform. Ioana explains to Anchor Jane King and viewers EQIFI’s digital platform. Ioana describes how the platform merges traditional banking with a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) alternative. As the Company’s CTO, Ioana talks about the process and progress in developing the mobile EQIFI app, which allows users ease of transfers between cryptocurrency and fiat money with no fees, keeps track of savings and investments, and transfers both in crypto/fiat transactions. The app’s inspiration came from Ioana’s frustration when moving cryptocurrency and fiat money transactions through multiple platforms, including numerous fee structures. The app is fantastic, and she recommends it to everyone, both small and large individual crypto holders and businesses. Ioana expects to have more blockchain integrations on its platform in the future. Earn, borrow, and pay with crypto quickly and securely on the EQIFI platform .

New to Street TV has Mr. Greg P. Bell, Chief Executive Officer at B2 Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG) on the show, talking to Anchor Jane King about the Company. Greg updates BTDG’s three business avenues: building and growing the minor league MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fight venues, growth, and expansion of ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness, and production and distribution of its digital content. Revenues year-over-year are up , and Greg gives his revenue projections in the future on all aspects of operations. MMA fight revenues are up because of more monthly fight programs and from the sale of food, beverages, and souvenirs at these venues. Spartan Fitness, LLC is a jiu-jitsu training facility located in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Company expects to open its second facility soon. The digital content business continues to grow from the sales of pay-per-view fees from streamed MMA fights and a Metaverse platform. A subscriber can join the B2 Fighting Series, an MMA Metaverse event platform, and enjoy VR (Virtual Reality) fight experiences as a spectator at a live event. Expect Mr. Bell to be back on the show in the future, giving updated information regarding the Company’s growth.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer at Sekur Private Data Ltd. (fka - GlobeX Data, Ltd. ) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT), returned as a guest on this week’s New to Street TV, giving updates on the Company’s encrypted email and messenger services. Alain explains the Company’s investment proposition as it recently closed on an approximately $600,000 funding round, done at $0.28 per share with a $0.56 warrant. Last year the Company raised $7M, which the Company used for growth and operations. With recurring revenues month over month from service subscribers, no debt, no toxic finances, and $6M in the bank, the value proposition for any investor looks attractive. As a front and center business solution to handle cybersecurity issues, Sekur sees increases in its subscriber base. The “Chat-by-Invite,” a SekurSend and SekurReply feature for text messages and emails, offers a proprietary encrypted solution that virtually eliminates internet security breaches. Sekur’s email and messenger programs operate on a closed-loop system with no shared servers. Subscribers can reject or offer acceptance on incoming email transmissions and texts and give recipients who are not subscribers the same security feature. For reasonable pricing , subscribers get these cybersecurity protections not available with open-source email and texting programs. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. ( RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. ( RPMT) (“REGO”) is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, Mazoola SM , allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance – www.regopayments.com

About EQIFI (CRYPTO: EQX)($EQX):

EQIFI (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) builds a global DeFi (Decentralized Finance) gateway for you, delivering more products and services than any other platform and simplifying the complex world of DeFi. EQIFI is on a mission to become the gateway for everyone to the DeFi industry. EQIFI works to democratize financial products previously available to only the privileged few through blockchain technology. EQIFI’s infrastructure optimizes itself for real-time digital interactions. It is at the forefront, embracing today’s ever-demanding culture of instant access to the evolution of digital banking and finance technologies – https://www.eqifi.com/ .

About B2 Digital Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG):



B2 Digital, Inc. (OTCPINK: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities Network, which is comprised of ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships. The Live Events segment (the B2 Fighting Series) is primarily engaged with scheduling, organizing, and producing live MMA events, marketing those events, generating both live audience and PPV ticket sales, and creatively marketing the archived content generated through its operations in this segment. The Company also plans to generate additional revenues from endorsement deals with global brands as its audience grows. The B2 Fighting Series is licensed in 20 US states to operate LIVE MMA Fights. Most B2 Fighting Series events sell out at the gate. The Company now operates at a pace of more than 40 events per year. The B2 Training Facilities segment operates primarily through its ONE More Gym brand and Spartan Fitness Facilities brand. The Company currently operates five ONE More Gym locations, with plans to continue to scale up the B2 Training Facilities segment at a pace of 15 new locations over the next three years. Both ONE MORE Gym and Spartan Fitness locations include specialized MMA training resources and serve a recruiting function for the Company’s Live Events segment. – https://www.b2fs.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (fka- GlobeX Data, Ltd.) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT):



Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (fka- GlobeX Data, Ltd.) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at [email protected] or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television long and short-form – https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

