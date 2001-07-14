Insight Jumps 81 Spots to #59 on Forbes Best Employers for Diversity

Insight+Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT), a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Diversity, rising to No. 59 out of 500 employers listed in the 2022 rankings. This is Insight’s second year on the list after debuting at No. 140 in 2021.

The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. Statista surveyed more than 60,000 U.S. employees in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees, asking them to anonymously identify the companies they believe are most dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Prestigious recognitions like this from Forbes validate our corporate+values,” said Jen Vasin, chief human resources officer, Insight. “We are a welcoming organization firmly rooted in our ability to collaboratively innovate, learn from one another and value others’ diverse perspectives. We foster an environment where our people are encouraged to freely express their ideas, where mutual respect is an everyday standard and where we can best problem solve for our clients.”

Insight has expanded to 12 resource groups supporting diverse teammates globally. Further initiatives established in the past year include:

A Women on Boards program preparing women for board of director roles and supporting the 50/50 Women on Boards movement

A D&I Group Mentoring Program, matching mentors with teammate cohorts from different cultural and professional backgrounds to encourage new career paths

An Allies in Action group of men aligned on promoting gender fairness and workplace equity

A global teammate Diversity & Inclusion Playbook designed to create a shared understanding and commitment to diversity and inclusion at Insight

Insight also ranks as a top 100 Forbes 2021 World’s Best Employer, one of Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies and holds a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index of diverse and inclusive workplaces.

The final Forbes-Statista list, viewable here, ranks the 500 employers that not only received the most positive feedback regarding proactive diversity and inclusion workplace initiatives, but also boast the most diverse boards and diverse executive make-up.

To learn more about Insight’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs, visit insight.com%2Fdiversity and read our 2022+Insight+Corporate+Citizenship+Report.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with more than 11,500 teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 33+ years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005379/en/