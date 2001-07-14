Sinclair Broadcast Group Wins Six National Headliner Awards

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) is pleased to announce its television stations were honored with a total of six National Headliner Awards, including top honors in the Public Service and Health/Science categories. The National Headliner Awards, one of the oldest and largest journalism contests, recognizes the best journalistic merit in the United States.

The following are the awards won by Sinclair Broadcast Group:

Spotlight on America, Sinclair Broadcast Group's award-winning national investigative team, was honored with three awards. Launched in 2018, Spotlight on America produces original investigative and enterprise reports and specials that air across 90 ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW and MyTV stations nationwide, including The National Desk, Sinclair’s national news program.

This is the third consecutive year Spotlight on America has been honored with National Headliner Awards for its health and science reporting. The awards won in 2022 include:

Health/Science Reporting (Broadcast television networks, cable networks and syndicators)

“Are You Dense?” Joce Sterman, Alex Brauer, Andrea Nejman and Max McClellan Spotlight on America

“Spotlight on America” was honored with a first-place award in the Health/Science Reporting category for their series on dense+breast+tissue and cancer+risks. Judges cited the “careful reporting” and called it “an important story that could save lives.”

“Chamber of HOPE” Duane Pohlman, Eric Frisbee and Max McClellan WKRC/Spotlight on America

“Spotlight on America” (WKRC) was also awarded third place in the same category for their long-form+report examining a possible breakthrough treatment for traumatic brain injuries using hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

Business/Consumer Reporting (Broadcast television networks, cable networks and syndicators)

“Shock To the System” Joce Sterman, Alex Brauer, Andrea Nejman and Max McClellan Spotlight on America

“Spotlight on America” was awarded third place in the Business/Consumer Reporting category for their series focusing on potential deadly gaps in electric vehicle fire training.

Public Service (Broadcast or cable television stations)

“Failure Factory” Carolyn Peirce, Chris Papst, Jed Gamber, Dwayne Myers and Ray Rogowski

Project Baltimore, the special investigative reporting unit of WBFF/Fox 45 News, was honored with a first place National Headliner Award in the public service category for “Failure Factory,” a series on Baltimore’s public school system. “Failure Factory” exposed ghost students and an alarming number of students with a failing GPA advancing through course levels. Judges’ comments said the series “uncovered a veritable treasure-trove of documents, statistics, and report findings that show the fault does not reside solely at the local level. Interviews with former students, government officials and concerned parents cover the gamut of impact and ongoing efforts to change the broken system.”

Since its creation in 2017, Project Baltimore’s investigative work has been recognized with multiple honors, including four National Headliner Awards, the SPJ Sigma Delta Chi Award, a National Press Photographers Association First Place award, and three prestigious IRE Awards. Additionally, Project Baltimore has won 21 Regional Emmy Awards, four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and six Associated Press Awards.

Environmental Reporting (Broadcast or cable television stations)

“Fallout” Duane Pohlman, Eric Frisbee and Tim Geraghty

WKRC in Cincinnati received third place honors in the Environmental Reporting category for "Fallout," the station’s continuing+investigation of the connection between radioactive contamination and cancer.

Feature, Sports or Human Interest (Broadcast or cable television stations)

“In the Name of a Soldier” Jeff Abell and Ben Otte WBFF-TV

WBFF in Baltimore received third place honors in the Feature Human Interest category for the station’s piece on the healing power of service dogs.

Commenting on the awards, Scott Livingston, Senior Vice President of News said, “We are honored the hard work of our journalists has been recognized with multiple National Headliner Awards. This is further affirmation we are creating high quality, distinctive content for news consumers and reinforces our commitment to important and impactful storytelling with a local focus.”

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsON and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

