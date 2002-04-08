Esperion to Participate in Upcoming Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esperion ( ESPR), today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Sheldon Koenig, will present at the upcoming Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022.



Event: Bank of America Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference Date: Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 Format: Presentation and 1:1 Meetings Time: 3:20 pm Pacific Time (6:20 pm ET) Webcast: Link

















A live audio webcast can be accessed on the investor and media section of the Esperion website at https://www.esperion.com/investor-relations/events. Access to the webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for approximately 90 days.

Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion works hard to make our medicines easy to get, easy to take and easy to have. We discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines and combinations to lower cholesterol, especially for patients whose needs aren’t being met by the status quo. Our entrepreneurial team of industry leaders is inclusive, passionate and resourceful. We are singularly focused on managing cholesterol so you can improve your health easily. Esperion is the leader in the development of convenient oral, once-daily non-statin LDL-cholesterol lowering drugs for patients with high levels of bad cholesterol. For more information, please visit www.esperion.com and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/EsperionInc.

Contact:

Corporate Communications

[email protected]