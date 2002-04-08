IZEA Research Discovers More Than Half of Social Media Users Under 45 Would Quit Jobs to Be Influencers

Orlando, Florida, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. ( IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, released its latest research report, “Influencer Aspirations,” today. The U.S. study seeks to understand who considers themselves influencers, who aspires to become an influencer, and what role influencer marketing plays in the daily lives of consumers.



The new report is available to download for free, here: izea.com/resources/insights/2022-influencer-aspirations.

The survey was fielded Dec. 2-3, 2021, and obtained responses from 1,085 U.S. internet users ages 18 and older. The IZEA Insights report is part of an ongoing series of research studies focusing on the current and future state of influencer marketing.

Key Insights for Influencers:

16% of respondents who are not currently influencers want to become influencers.

44% of those ages 18-29 consider themselves social media influencers or are aspiring to become one.

The Mid-Atlantic region was home to more people who aspire to be influencers; social media users there were 4.7 times more likely to aspire to be influencers than respondents in New England.



Key Insights for Marketers:

18% of respondents have been paid by or received products from brands to make posts on social media.

68% of respondents who have not worked with brands would do so for payment or products.

Ages 30-44 were most likely to accept payment or receive items from a brand to make a social media post.

“The influencer marketing space has plenty of room to welcome new creators in all niches,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “No matter their interests and passions, social media users can earn an income for their work and creativity. Our platforms make it easy for anyone from nano- to mega-influencers and celebrities to collaborate with leading brands on engaging social media content.”



“More than half of social media users under the age of 45 desire to be full-time influencers,” Murphy continued. “This shows the tremendous growth we expect to continue to see in content creation and brands benefit from partnering with these emerging influencers. Working with influencers can provide incredible value for brands.”

If you are interested in partnering with a brand or influencer, visit izea.com .

