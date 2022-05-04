T‑Mobile to Make Next Un‑carrier Move on May 4

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS):

In a webcast, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and other executives will unveil the company’s next Un-carrier move. Following the webcast, media and analysts are invited to dial in to participate in a live Q&A with executives. (Graphic: Business Wire)

What: In a webcast, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert and other executives will unveil the company’s next Un-carrier move. Following the webcast, media and analysts are invited to dial in to participate in a live Q&A with executives.

When: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Webcast at 10:00am PT (1:00pm ET)

Who: T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert along with other T-Mobile executives

Where: Watch the webcast at https%3A%2F%2Ft-mobile.com%2Funcarrier

Media and analysts can also dial in to listen to the event and participate in a live Q&A with T-Mobile executives immediately following.

Dial-in: 800-281-7989

Passcode: 2157515

To ask a question, press *1.

News materials and an on-demand replay will be available on the T-Mobile Newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fnews shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

