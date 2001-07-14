Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share

47 minutes ago
WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today reported that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on its common stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2022, and will be paid on May 24, 2022.

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide sustainable paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

