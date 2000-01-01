Warren Buffett's Early Letters: 1965 and 1966

In university, studying finance, I read "The Essays of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio): Lessons for Investors and Managers," by Lawrence A. Cunningham. At the time, I thought it would be a good idea to read the original Berkshire Hathaway letters to shareholders at some point.

While I followed Berkshire and learned a lot from reading the annual letters over the years, I have only recently discovered the very first shareholder letters Buffett published in 1965 through 1976, since only the ones from 1977 onwards are available on the Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) archives.

I began my search for these letters after I came across a very interesting interview with value investor Whitney Tilson (Trades, Portfolio) on GuruFocus. In the interview, Tilson says:

"Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) who I went to college with was still at his original hedge fund Gotham Partners, and he was the only guy I knew in the investment business. He said there was only one thing I needed to do: read all of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s letters, and that was the best advice anyone has ever given to me."

Ackman is somebody I have a lot of time for, as I think his investment style is a good mix of value investing and activism. I think activism is a version of George Soros’ theory of reflexivity, where positive feedback loops exist in markets, so if you have the power to influence something in your favor this could be a very profitable strategy.

Given the Ackman and Tilson's advice of reading Buffett’s letters, and the fact I think value is going to outperform growth in the coming years given the macro environment, now is as good a time as ever to get through the Berkshire Hathaway's early days, so I did some digging. The letters from 1977 onwards are available on the Berkshire Hathaway website, but in order to find the earlier letters, I had to search elsewhere. I found Buffett's letters from 1965 through 2014 are available in a compilation put together by Max Olson.

Introduction

Buffett first took control of Berkshire Hathaway in April of 1965 after a period of underperformance at the company. It was a value investment for Buffett which would later become his holding company.

For the years 1965 through 1969, Buffett wrote the letters but they were signed by President Kenneth V. Chace (whom Buffett had promoted to run the company). In these early years, the letters were relatively short. For those wanting to know more about Buffett’s acquisition of Berkshire, it’s well-covered in Roger Lowenstein’s biography of Buffett entitled "Buffett: The Making of an American Capitalist."

1965

This first letter from Buffett to shareholders is just one page long, but immediately we are thinking about the distinction between accounting earnings and cash flows. Berkshire’s net earnings don’t include non-recurring losses on the disposal of assets due to permanent plant closures, which have been charged against a reserve previously set up for that purpose.

It’s also highlighted that the company benefited from loss carryovers which eliminated federal income tax payments for the year, but Berkshire included a tax charge for earnings anyway to “prevent any misleading interpretation of future earnings.” The company cut overheads, bought back some of its own shares, invested in new machinery to help improve efficiency and said it expected to dispose of further machinery as it completes the liquidation of unprofitable plants.

Clearly, Buffett wasted no time in trying to improve profitability, and highlighted the adjustments made to earnings to better reflect underlying performance. In today’s language, this would be called “adjusted earnings.”

1966

In Buffett’s 1966 letter, his second at Berkshire, it discusses four main areas: operating conditions for 1966, taking a survey of operations from 1961 to 1966, the maintenance of financial condition and finally dividends.

Buffett discusses the commodity features in the textile market in that different divisions faced overproduction in the sector. Together with increased imports, this led to greater competition and decreased prices. Buffett predicted looms would therefore swing back to cotton goods, which would likely affect sales in another division. Buffett warns of cutbacks in production to avoid inventory build-up.

In that year, Berkshire signed a three-year contract with the Textile Workers Union covering wages and benefits with no reopening clause, thereby locking in costs.

In the survey of operations for 1961 to 1966, Buffett notes the high cyclicality of the textile business, and that 1966’s profitability had managed to restore Berkshire’s financial position of that last seen in 1960.

Berkshire executed share repurchases in the six-year period worth 37% of the shares outstanding in 1960, which Buffett said was appropriate given the reduction in scale of the company’s operations due to closing of unprofitable mills.

By rationalizing the business, Berkshire had managed to grow its share price despite the difficult operating environment in the textile industry.

Buffett noted that working capital on a per share basis had grown to $22.76 from $14.41 six years prior.

Buffett discusses the reasons for a strong financial condition to offset the risk of the cyclical nature of the textile business and to provide capital to look for acquisitions within and without the textile field. Although he doesn’t mention the word moat, it’s clear Buffett doesn't fancy the industry structure, basically perfect competition, within the textile industry and is looking for ways to diversify Berkshire. That said, he’s happy to (potentially) invest in the Home Fabrics Division because of the fast growth it has seen in recent years. However, he notes the threat of technological change is ever present in textiles, and the industry demands high capital expenditure on plant and equipment, which he says requires a careful weighing of risk and return before making any investment.

Because of all the uncertainties, Buffett decides to hold various financial investments within Berkshire’s working capital as these are more liquid than plant, inventories and receivables. Buffett believes this strategy has a better return potential than textiles and provides the liquidity in case other acquisition opportunities arise.

Finally, a small dividend is declared in the letter because of the restoration of the company’s financial position, but Buffett warns of the importance of preserving the strength of Berkshire’s financial position.

So, we can see, even at the very start of Buffett’s involvement with Berkshire Hathaway, he has a keen eye on industry dynamics and profitability, liquidity and capital allocation.