Dr. Gregg Sturrus' TEDx Talk(R) Features Halberd's Extracorporeal Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / A key member of Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) Research Team, Dr. W. Gregg Sturrus, recently gave a TEDx Talk® on Halberd's patented and patent-pending extracorporeal elimination of neurodegenerative disease proteins and cytokines using lasers and metallic nanoparticles. The video can be found here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tfl2x7t4FHo

Dr. Sturrus, in his talk, provided a brief history of the evolution of the technology and outlines the innovative Halberd approach to potentially treating neurodegenerative diseases, as well as other diseases.

Dr. Sturrus is Chair of the Physics, Astronomy, Geology and Earth Sciences department at Youngstown State University. Dr. Sturrus has over 30 years of experience in the areas of atomic physics, radio frequency and laser research.

About Halberd Corporation

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed twenty related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

Safe Harbor Notice

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Company cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

