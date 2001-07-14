Lincoln Financial appoints Matthew Grove as Head of Individual Life & Annuities and Lincoln Financial Network

Lincoln Financial Group ( NYSE:LNC, Financial) is pleased to announce that Matthew Grove will join the company in July as Executive Vice President, Head of Individual Life & Annuities and Lincoln Financial Network. Grove will be a member of Lincoln’s Senior Management Committee and will report to Ellen Cooper, Lincoln’s CEO-Elect, who will step into the CEO role after the company’s annual shareholder meeting this May.

In this newly created role, Grove will be responsible for executive leadership of these areas, aligned with Lincoln’s enterprise strategic direction. For the Individual Life and Annuities businesses, this includes oversight of the continued design and manufacturing of Lincoln’s individual products, in-force management optimization and ensuring best-in-class service. Bringing these businesses together provides opportunity for Lincoln to further leverage capabilities, share best practices and enable greater innovation.

Grove will also oversee Lincoln Financial Network, the company’s retail broker-dealer network of independent financial professionals, where he will be responsible for growing Lincoln’s advisor channels and expanding its managed accounts business. David Berkowitz, Senior Vice President and President of LFN, will report to Grove.

"We are thrilled that Matt has decided to join Lincoln," said Cooper. "He brings broad and deep experience in all aspects of Life Insurance, Annuities and Wealth Management. His expertise will add tremendous value to these areas of our business and will be a benefit to the company, our clients and our shareholders."

Randy Freitag will continue in his critical role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, reporting to Cooper, with an ongoing focus on maintaining and building on Lincoln’s financial strength and managing key relationships with the investment community and rating agencies.

Grove has 25 years of financial services experience, including leading life insurance, annuity and wealth management businesses, and overseeing functions including operations, product management, underwriting, distribution, marketing and technology. He joins from Resolution Life USA, where he was President and CEO. Prior to Resolution Life, Matt was with New York Life for 11 years, most recently as Co-Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President, serving as a member of the company’s Executive Management Committee. Matt is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and received his Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

About Lincoln Financial Group:

