IDW Unveils Original Titles Launching Expansive New Graphic Novel and Comic Book Initiative

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc., (the "Company" or "IDW") (AMEX:IDW), an integrated media company, continued to advance its original content strategy, announcing new graphic novels and comic books from some of the industry's finest storytellers, illustrators and artists. During July 2022, IDW will begin publishing these and additional new original projects on a monthly basis, drawing from a wide selection of genres including crime thrillers, supernatural horror, science fiction, and epic fantasy.

"We are thrilled to announce a strong slate of new original projects from a versatile and accomplished group of creators," commented Ezra Rosensaft, CEO of IDW. "We are building out our content library with unique originals that we plan to advance across multiple platforms to create high-value franchises."

"A year ago, we gave ourselves a mission: to make IDW the destination for premier talent and rising stars," said Mark Doyle, editorial director of Originals. "This announcement reflects a tremendous effort by our creative and editorial teams to develop a stellar slate of original stories-and we're having a blast doing it!"

The new projects include:

Dark Spaces: Wildfire, a thriller series written by Scott Snyder with art by Hayden Sherman, follows a group of female inmate firefighters deep into the smoldering California hills, where their desperate heist of a burning mansion will lead them to the score of a lifetime…or a deadly trap!

Trve Kvlt, a five-issue miniseries written by Scott Bryan Wilson with art by Liana Kangas, introduces Marty Tarantella, a down-on-his-luck loser whose last-ditch scheme to escape a lifetime of fast-food service sets him on a collision course with a cult of violent, Devil-worshiping lunatics!

Crashing, a five-issue miniseries written by Matthew Klein with art by Morgan Beem, throws open the doors of an emergency room filled with casualties of a superhuman war, where Rose Osler, a doctor on her own path of addiction and recovery, faces the most dangerous day of her medical career.

Dead Seas, a six-issue miniseries written by Cavan Scott with art by Nick Brokenshire, transforms a cynical convict into a reluctant hero when he's trapped on a sinking prison ship swarming with ghosts. Can he unite desperate criminals, pirates, and brutal guards as they try to escape a watery grave?

Golgotha Motor Mountain, a five-issue miniseries written by Matthew Erman and Lonnie Nadler with art by Ryan Lee, is a high-octane, redneck motor massacre about two meth-cooking brothers and their attempt to make it home in one piece as all manner of cosmic alien horrors are hot on their trail.

Arca, an original graphic novel written by Van Jensen with art by Jesse Lonergan, leaves a dying Earth behind as billionaires establish a luxurious new society out among the stars, tended to by teenage indentured servants. But one girl discovers that the good life promised for their years of servitude was a lie…

The Sin Bin, a six-issue miniseries written by Robbie Thompson with art by Molly Murakami, hits the road with washed-up hockey player Dale "Dukes" Duquesne, who moonlights as a monster hunter during away games with his daughter, Cat, in tow, hoping to find her mother's killer.

The Hunger and the Dusk, a twelve-issue storyline written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Chris Wildgoose, upends an age-old conflict between humans and orcs by introducing a new, deadlier species. Fragile alliances form-and unexpected romances blossom-as former enemies wade into battle together to save their two races.

"Throughout our history, IDW has provided a supportive environment for passionate creators to pursue their artistic vision. Our partnerships have produced such beloved titles as 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, V Wars, Canto, October Faction, and Wynonna Earp, just to name a few," said publisher Nachie Marsham. "Our new Originals editorial division, spearheaded by Mark Doyle, reflects our commitment to build upon that legacy. More than ever, we are reaching out to the creative community and welcoming fresh ideas that span a diverse range of genres that provide audiences with wild new worlds to explore."

Beyond the titles announced today, additional IDW projects underway for release in 2023 and beyond include a comic book series by Academy Award-winning director, screenwriter, novelist, and showrunner John Ridley (Netflix's upcoming Shirley, Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992, The Other History of the DC Universe) and several original graphic novels aimed at middle grade and YA audiences. IDW will develop these properties across its publishing and entertainment businesses.

