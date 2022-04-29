QReal Featured in Fourth Annual Snap Partner Summit

QReal's Lens for New York Department of Environmental Protection Highlighted in Keynote Address for Snap Lens Cloud Storage Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / QReal, LLC (https://www.qreal.io/), a wholly owned subsidiary company of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), and a provider of hyper-realistic, Augmented Reality (AR), 3D digital content today announced that its AR lens was featured in Snap's keynote address during their Fourth Annual Partner Summit.

Link to Video: https://player.vimeo.com/video/704273028

The Snap Annual Partner Summit is a virtual event featuring a keynote address by Snap Inc. co-founders Evan Spiegel, Chief Executive Officer, and Bobby Murphy, Chief Technology Officer, as well as other leaders from across the company. Sub-titled 'Back to Reality', Snap used the event to showcase new products, features, and partnerships for Snap's camera, developer, and creator platforms including its evolving work on AR, digital items, Snap Minis, content upgrades and more.

QReal's New York Department of Environmental Protection lens, where users can nurture a digital community garden together, was highlighted as an example for the upcoming launch of Snap's Lens cloud storage services which makes it possible to build complex and interactive lenses by storing and calling assets, on-demand.

Mike Cadoux, General Manager of QReal, commented: "It's an honor to have QReal's innovative capabilities exemplified by a leading, world class company like Snap. As a proud Preferred Augmented Reality Partner of Snap, we have assisted with their business-focused AR growth initiatives, over numerous projects, industries, and with leading brands and companies. Their Lens cloud solutions empower developers to push the limits of AR creation and expand what a lens can do. We look forward to working with this new technology to continue to drive innovative enterprise focused AR solutions."

About QReal

QReal creates, distributes and manages photorealistic, life-like, 3D and Augmented Reality (AR) content. This content is typically integrated in social media campaigns and e-commerce platforms with the goal of increasing sales, improving brand recognition, creating viral content and boosting e-commerce conversion. Current industry verticals include: food, fashion, apparel, architecture and automotive. QReal aims to expand the medium of AR, make it beautiful and manageable. For more information, visit www.qreal.io

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose

of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

