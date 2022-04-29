ePlay Digital Announces Impact Magazine Annual Running Issue Features Klocked Running Metaverse

"Let's go for a run… In the metaverse. Thanks to a new app you can…" - Impact Magazine

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY) (OTC:EPYFF) ( FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced that the sports metaverse Klocked World and the award-winning Klocked App has a feature article in the annual running issue of Impact Magazine .

The 2022 Impact Magazine Running Issue features Canadian Olympian and Marathoner Natasha Wodak and an article written by Danyael Halprin titled Running in the Metaverse on the cover.

"The app - Klocked - is brought to the metaverse by ePlay Digital Inc.," says the freelance writer Danyael Halprin in the Annual Running Issue of Impact Magazine. "Choose your running route or race in one of numerous international locations."

"Impact Magazine is Canada's fitness source," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "It's fantastic to work with such a great group of dedicated and exceptional people."

The article title "Running in the Metaverse" can be found online in Impact Magazine and published in over 300,000 copies in western Canada.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including the, award-winning, augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.fun . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game, Web3, and metaverse development.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Fan Freak Sports App

