Korea Electric Power Corporation Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NAJU, South Korea, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29, 2022, Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE: KEP) ("KEPCO") filed its annual report including audited consolidated financial statements on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available at KEPCO's website, home.kepco.co.kr/kepco/EN/ (Investor Relations – IR Information – U.S. Filing), as well as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission website, www.sec.gov. Investors may request a hard copy of the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F, free of charge upon request by sending an email to [email protected].

