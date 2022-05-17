The AZEK Company Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

The AZEK Company Inc. (the “Company” or “AZEK”) (NYSE: AZEK), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK Trim® and StruXure™ pergolas, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Location: Virtual

Presentation: 8:15am ET

Participants: Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Peter Clifford, Chief Financial Officer

B. Riley Securities 22nd Annual Investor Conference

Date: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Location: The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, CA

Presentation: 1:00pm PT

Participants: Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer

The Company’s presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Company's website, investors.azekco.com. To listen to the presentation, please go to the "Investors" section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly following the conference on our website, and will be accessible for a limited time.

To find additional information about AZEK including the most recent investor presentation please visit investors.azekco.com.

About The AZEK® Company

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking and Versatex® AZEK Trim® and StruXure™ pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK’s portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly, and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho. For additional information, please visit azekco.com.

