Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”) hereby announces that on April 29, 2022, Arcos Dorados filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The 2021 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the SEC+Filings section of the Company’s investor relations website at www.arcosdorados.com%2Fir. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from:

Investor Relations Contact Media Contact Dan Schleiniger David Grinberg VP of Investor Relations VP of Corporate Communications Arcos Dorados Arcos Dorados [email protected] [email protected]

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados is the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, operating the largest quick service restaurant chain in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has the exclusive right to own, operate and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 Latin American and Caribbean countries and territories with more than 2,250 restaurants, operated by the Company or by its sub-franchisees, that together employ over 90 thousand people (as of 03/31/2022). The Company is also committed to the development of the communities in which it operates, to providing young people their first formal job opportunities and to utilize its Recipe+for+the+Future to achieve a positive environmental impact. Arcos Dorados is listed for trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ARCO). To learn more about the Company, please visit the Investors section of our website: www.arcosdorados.com%2Fir.

