Mairs & Power Growth Fund's 1st-Quarter Commentary

While COVID-19 certainly hasn’t disappeared, the rates of infection have finally come down from their peak. But if we expected that to result in a calm market, those hopes were shattered in the first quarter of 2022. Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine threatens to disrupt global supplies of oil and gas, agricultural products, chemicals, and some metals. Even before the attack began, the U.S. was experiencing its highest rate of inflation since the 1980s. It’s most noticeable at the gas pump, but food, retail, and home energy prices also are taking a bigger bite out of budgets. Add to that the outlook for interest rate increases, and what was a steadily rising stock market turned more volatile.

Still, most economic indicators continue to look good. The ISM indices for manufacturing and services, though they’ve declined somewhat from their highs, are still above 50, indicating broad-based economic expansion. Retail spending rose 0.3% in February, a slowdown from January’s 4.8% jump but still an increase of nearly 18% from a year ago. In February, domestic airline ticket bookings rose above 2019 levels for the first time since March 2020. Job growth numbers are strong, new job openings remain near all-time highs, and unemployment claims continue to be near 50-year lows. In addition, wages have been growing at an annual rate between 5% and 6%, helping to push consumer spending higher.

After closing at an all-time high of 4,797 on January 3, the S&P 500 dropped 13% to 4,171 on March 8, before rallying back to close the quarter at 4,530, down 4.95%. The dividend index of the S&P 500 Total Return (TR) was -4.60%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average TR was -4.10%, and the Bloomberg U.S. Government/Credit Bond Index fell 6.33%.

Future Outlook

The overriding economic concern going forward remains inflation. In March, the consumer price index hit an annual rate of 8.5%, the highest rate since January 1982. The Federal Reserve (Fed) is determined to get inflation under control. On March 16, the Fed took

the first step to move interest rates back toward normal by raising the Federal Funds rate a quarter of a percent. Several more hikes are likely this year. But as long as supply chains remain snarled, it may be difficult for those rate increases to bring inflation down significantly.

Meanwhile, earnings growth remains on track, and earnings are the most important driver of stock prices. After an earnings increase of 47.7% in 2021, the current consensus estimate calls for growth of 9.5% in 2022. Thanks to the first quarter’s selloff, stock valuations have come down. The price/earnings ratio of the S&P 500, at 19.5 times earnings, ended the quarter about 15.7% above its 10-year average, down from 26.8% at the end of 2021. The price-to-earnings multiple on the S&P Midcap 400 is at 14.1 times earnings, 16.8% below its 10-year average. This makes midcap companies particularly appealing, and we will be digging deeper there for new opportunities.

One sector we will continue to steer clear of is Energy. True, the sector has been booming. The S&P 500 Energy Index reached its highest price since 2015 on March 25 at $601.34, and it closed the quarter up 39.03%. But we believe the current oil and gas price boom will be short-lived, and we’ve always taken the long view. With more alternative energy options being explored and work being done to slow emissions, traditional oil and gas companies will be challenged to maintain profitability. Though alternative energy companies and products are still in their infancies, we believe that there is investment potential there.

The price of oil has been one of the chief drivers of inflation. Given our underweight exposure to Energy stocks and overweight to Materials companies that rely heavily on oil derivatives as inputs, the hyperinflation (more than 70 percent higher year-over-year) of petroleum prices was very difficult to overcome in the first quarter. But we expect this hydrocarbon market environment to reverse in the long run. In fact, looking beyond sectors particularly impacted by fossil fuel costs, most of our portfolio has managed normal product inflation quite well.

Fund Reorganization Approved

On March 30, 2022, the shareholders of the Growth Fund, the Balanced Fund, and the Small Cap Fund approved a proposal to transition each Fund from the Mairs & Power Funds Trust into Trust for Professional Managers (TPM). We thank shareholders for their votes in favor of this reorganization. We know that this proxy vote caused some difficulties, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We are confident that this reorganization is in the best interest of our shareholders.

Each Fund will transition to a TPM structure at the close of business on April 29, 2022. There will be no changes to the Funds’ investment objectives, principal investment strategies, principal risks, investment adviser, or portfolio management teams. The reorganization will allow the Funds greater access to legal, research, and operational resources and will provide potential opportunities for lowering expenses.

Performance Review

In the first quarter of 2022, the Mairs & Power Growth Fund fell 7.28%, compared to declines of 4.60% for the S&P 500 TR and 5.13% for its peer group as measured by the Morningstar U.S. Fund Large Blend Index.

Both sector allocation and stock selection negatively impacted Fund performance relative to the S&P 500. While most sector allocation contributed positively, it was overwhelmed by the Fund’s underweight in Energy, which we exited this year. Energy is a small sector in the S&P 500 at about 3.5%, but it significantly outperformed the rest of the index in Q1. Given our long-term philosophy and the negative demand outlook for fossil fuels, we are continuing to avoid the sector and believe that over the long term the supply demand equation will turn more negative, which will result in lower energy prices and sector underperformance.

During the quarter, the Fund’s stock selection was strongest in Communication Services. Activision ( ATVI, Financial) performed well thanks to the takeout offer from Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial). Alphabet ( GOOG, Financial) also added modestly to relative performance, continuing its strong momentum from last year.

In Consumer Staples, both of our holdings, Hormel ( HRL, Financial) and Sysco ( SYY, Financial), held up better than the market. As the economy reopens and consumers return to restaurants and institutional food services, both companies should benefit. It also helps that both have significant product offerings that help customers facing difficult labor constraints.

Healthcare was another area of relative outperformance as the Fund’s larger positions in Medtronic ( MDT, Financial) and UnitedHealth ( UNH, Financial) benefitted the portfolio. We consider these two Minnesota companies strong safe havens during economic uncertainty. And like Consumer Staples, Healthcare tends to hold up better in tough markets.

But poor performance by stocks held in the Industrial and Materials sectors overwhelmed positive selection in the other areas of the portfolio.

Within Industrials, large holdings in Toro ( TTC, Financial) and Graco ( GGG, Financial) significantly hurt first-quarter relative performance. Both stocks have struggled as supply chain disruptions and input costs continue to weigh on results. In Materials, the story is similar for Ecolab ( ECL, Financial) and Sherwin-Williams ( SHW, Financial). While all these companies have taken pricing action to offset higher raw material, labor, and freight costs, they have been unable to get ahead of inflation. The result is pressured operating margins and stock underperformance. We believe these companies have significant pricing power and will eventually be able to pass on higher costs. But that could take time, especially for parts of the businesses operating under longer-term contracts. Another headwind to these stocks in the quarter was a slowing housing market due to higher mortgage rates and lower consumer confidence. Unfortunately, it could take longer for these trends to improve.

During the quarter, we added JPMorgan ( JPM, Financial) and Northern Trust ( NTRS, Financial), two Financial companies that are more value-oriented and will likely benefit in a rising interest rate environment. JPMorgan has been held for many years in the Mairs & Power Balanced Fund, and with its reasonably attractive valuation, the time seemed right to start a modest position in the Growth Fund. As a value stock, it provides a bit of balance to the Fund’s growth-oriented portfolio. Northern Trust is a bit more of a growth holding. It provides asset management to investors, particularly high-net-worth individuals, and it has a strong competitive position thanks to its reputation for unmatched, high-touch service. While the company is not quite in our backyard, its Chicago headquarters gives us easy access to management.

Overall, we are disappointed in the underperformance in the quarter but happy with the competitive positions of our holdings. We expect they will perform well in an inflationary environment, but we understand that it could take a little longer than one quarter for that to pan out.

Andrew R. Adams, CFA

Lead Manager

Pete J. Johnson, CFA

Co-Manager

