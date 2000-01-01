Buffett's Market Indicator Dips Near 2-Year Low Ahead of Shareholder Meeting

Ahead of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s favorite market indicator stood at 125.8%, down 13% from the April 1 reading of 138.8% and close to the September 2020 low of 122.30%.

US market indexes tumble between 2-4% to end April

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 32,977.21, down 939.18 points or 2.77% from Thursday’s close of 33,916.39. Likewise, the Nasdaq Composite Index and Standard & Poor’s index tumbled over 4% and 3%, driven on declines in Big Tech stocks like Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) and Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial).

According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean one-month total return of the S&P 500 stocks is -3.88% with a median of -3.81%.

Stocks tumbled as investors monitor geopolitical turmoil across Europe and Asia, including the ongoing war in Ukraine and new coronavirus lockdowns in China.

Buffett indicator drops near two-year low

On Friday, the ratio of total market cap to the sum of gross domestic product and total Federal Reserve bank assets stood at 125.8%, close to the September 2020 low of 122.30%.

Based on this market valuation level, the implied return of the U.S. market is approximately 1.5% per year over the next eight years, assuming a reversion to the 20-year mean market valuation ratio of 92.86%.

Berkshire holding Amazon drops to “significantly undervalued” status based on GF Value

Shares of Amazon ( AMZN, Financial) tumbled more than 14% on Friday on the back of the Seattle-based giant reporting lighter-than-expected revenue for the second quarter. Based on GuruFocus’ exclusive valuation method, the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.65.

Berkshire owns 533,300 shares of Amazon, giving the position 0.54% weight in its $330.95 billion 13F equity portfolio. Investors should be aware that the 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but the reports can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Apple dips to “fair valuation” levels

Figure 1 illustrates Apple’s fair value calculation using GuruFocus’ new DCF Calculator Template on Google Sheets.

Figure 1

As Figure 1 illustrates, Apple’s margin of safety is 0.96%, indicating fair valuation. The stock is also fairly valued based on Friday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.02.

Berkshire owns 887,135,554 shares of Apple, giving the position 47.6% weight in its equity portfolio.

Berkshire set to host annual meeting on Saturday

Buffett and co-Berkshire manager Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) will host the 2022 shareholder meeting in person in Omaha, Nebraska, following two years of virtual meetings due to the Covid-19 pandemic. CNBC will also stream the event, starting with a pre-show at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time followed by the morning show at 10:15 a.m.