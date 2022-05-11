VerticalScope to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 10, 2022

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. ("VerticalScope" or the “Company”) (TSX: FORA) announced today that it will report first quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 7:30 am ET on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

VerticalScope First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 am ET

Live Call Registration and Webcast:

https%3A%2F%2Fevents.q4inc.com%2Fattendee%2F876704005

Joining live by telephone:

Canada: 1 833 950 0062

United States: 1 844 200 6205

All other locations: +1 929 526 1599

Participant Access code: 329509

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the VerticalScope website.

About VerticalScope

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope's mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love. Through targeted acquisitions and development, VerticalScope has built a portfolio of over 1,200 online communities and over 100 million monthly active users. VerticalScope is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: FORA).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation that reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2022, which is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations. VerticalScope does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

