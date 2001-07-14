Grupo Supervielle Announces Filing of the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

GRUPO SUPERVIELLE S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) (“the Company”) announced that on April 29, 2022, the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Company’s financial statements for the year ended 2021 were issued under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) as adopted by the Central Bank of the Republic of Argentina (the “BCRA”), i.e. excluding paragraph 5.5 (Impairment) of IFRS 9 “Financial Instruments” with respect to financial instruments of the public sector and to financial entities included in Group “B” and Group “C”, as defined by the BCRA.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements filed with the SEC have been presented under IFRS without exceptions, given that no partial adoption of IFRS is permitted. The Company’s financial statements filed with the SEC present significant differences with respect to the Company’s financial statements issued under the BCRA standards.

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Form 20-F is available on the Company’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gruposupervielle.com. In addition, all shareholders of the Company may request, free of charge, a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC. To request a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements, or for any other inquiry in respect of this press release, please contact the Investor Relations Department of the Company, whose contact information is as follows: [email protected]

About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV; BYMA: SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (“Supervielle”) provides a range of financial and non-financial services to its clients. Focused on helping transform and facilitate their life experiences, Supervielle offers agile solutions and effectively adapts to fundamental changes. Supervielle brings together multiple platforms and brands, developing a diverse ecosystem with a shared vision where customer centrality and digital transformation form its backbone. Since May 2016, Supervielle’s shares have been listed on the ByMA and NYSE, example of its value, soundness, and commitment to strengthening the national economy. As of the date of this report, Supervielle had 288 access points and 2.0 million active customers. As of the date of this report, Supervielle had 456,722,322 shares outstanding and a free float of 64.9%.

For further information access http%3A%2F%2Fwww.gruposupervielle.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220429005411/en/