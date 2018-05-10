Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

NortonLifeLock Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TEMPE, Ariz., April 29, 2022

TEMPE, Ariz., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that it has received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that its investigation of the Company, which was originally announced on May 10, 2018, has concluded, and the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock_Logo.jpg

About NortonLifeLock Inc.
NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

CONTACTS


Investor Contact

Mary Lai


Media Contact

Spring Harris

NortonLifeLock Inc.


NortonLifeLock Inc.

[email protected]


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA42036&sd=2022-04-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nortonlifelock-announces-conclusion-of-sec-investigation-301536623.html

SOURCE NortonLifeLock Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA42036&Transmission_Id=202204291710PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA42036&DateId=20220429
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus