TC Energy announces 2022 annual meeting Board of Directors election results

CALGARY, Alberta, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, : TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that at its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, each of the following 12 nominees were elected as directors of TC Energy on a vote by ballot to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of TC Energy, or until their successors are elected or earlier appointed:



Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Michael R. Culbert 688,868,536 99.64 2,494,507 0.36 William D. Johnson 688,999,400 99.66 2,363,644 0.34 Susan C. Jones 688,959,378 99.65 2,403,666 0.35 John E. Lowe 683,751,075 98.90 7,611,969 1.10 David MacNaughton 686,049,234 99.23 5,313,810 0.77 François L. Poirier 690,247,743 99.84 1,115,301 0.16 Una Power 666,909,095 96.46 24,453,949 3.54 Mary Pat Salomone 686,281,911 99.27 5,081,133 0.73 Indira Samarasekera 684,230,909 98.97 7,132,135 1.03 Siim A. Vanaselja 614,128,533 88.83 77,234,511 11.17 Thierry Vandal 686,500,888 99.30 4,862,157 0.70 Dheeraj “D” Verma 690,031,021 99.81 1,332,024 0.19

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov) and posted to the Investors section of the Company website at www.tcenergy.com by no later than Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

About TC Energy

We’re a team of 7,000+ energy problem solvers working to move, generate and store the energy North America relies on. Today, we’re taking action to make that energy more sustainable and more secure. We’re innovating and modernizing to reduce emissions from our business. And, we’re delivering new energy solutions – from natural gas and renewables to carbon capture and hydrogen – to help other businesses and industries decarbonize too.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York () stock exchanges under the symbol TRP. To learn more, visit us at TCEnergy.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This release contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "estimate", "intend" or other similar words). Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide TC Energy security holders and potential investors with information regarding TC Energy and its subsidiaries, including management's assessment of TC Energy's and its subsidiaries' future plans and financial outlook. All forward-looking statements reflect TC Energy's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made and as such are not guarantees of future performance. As actual results could vary significantly from the forward-looking information, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. We do not update our forward-looking information due to new information or future events, unless we are required to by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to the most recent Quarterly Report to Shareholders and Annual Report filed under TC Energy’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

-30-

Media Inquiries:

Jaimie Harding / Suzanne Wilton

[email protected]

403-920-7859 or 800-608-7859

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Gavin Wylie / Hunter Mau

[email protected]

403-920-7911 or 800-361-6522

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e3bd8854-72c4-45e7-a759-1a00566a1bdf