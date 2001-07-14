América Móvil Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

The English version of the annual report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov+or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com%2C+while the Spanish version of the annual report can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx%2C+CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx+or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of AMX’s complete financial statements free of charge by requesting a copy from the contact below.

About América Móvil:

América Móvil is a leading provider of telecommunication services. As of December 31, 2021, it had 286.5 million wireless subscribers and 80.5 million fixed revenue generating units in the Latin America and Europe.

