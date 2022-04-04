HDFC Bank: The Top Bank in the Fastest-Growing Major Economy

HDFC Bank ( HDB, Financial) is the largest private sector bank in India and the world’s 10th largest bank by market capitalization. It was incorporated in the late 1970s to provide India’s growing middle class with a way to finance home purchases.

In 1994, HDFC Bank was spun off from its parent company with a single full-service branch in Mumbai. It has since grown into a financial behemoth, blanketing India with 6,342 bank branches and more than 15,000 ATMs across 2,800+ cities and towns. More than half of these branches are now in India’s rural and semi-urban regions.

The company provides a variety of financial services ranging from life insurance and savings accounts to asset management and credit cards. It has a strong deposit and loan franchise, which accounts for 71% of its total revenues, along with a nice chunk of other fee-based revenues. The bank is also highly fintech forward, with 95% of all transactions through internet and mobile channels, making it one of the largest banks in India by digital transactions.

The India growth opportunity

India may be decades behind China and Brazil in its urbanization process and have the lowest GDP per capita among the three, but it also has the fastest-growing GDP per capita among the BRIC members. The upside? This means India still has two or three decades of fast growth ahead. With a population of 1.3 billion and a GDP growth rate more than twice that of the U.S., the demand for loans, mortgages and corporate credit is expected to explode over the next decade. If you believe in the India story, then I believe HDFC could provide a lucrative way to invest in India’s rapidly growing economy and its rising middle class.

What makes HDFC special

Even within a bullish India context, HDFC has outperformed its peers. The bank has grown its deposit and loan book at faster annual rates of 20% and 23%, respectively, over the last 10 years, while maintaining the lowest cost of deposits and lowest non-performing asset ratio among all Indian private and public banks.

The bank has identified semi-urban and rural India as a key area of growth over the next decade, with a strategy of increasing its semi-urban and rural footprint with new branch additions, as well as increasing customer additions per branch. This deeper penetration will help expand the deposit and loan franchise beyond the 8-10% current share of the market, which is still the highest among private sector Indian banks.

To understand just how HDFC’s performance stands out, it’s worth comparing the performance of different banks. Below is a chart comparing HDFC with ICICI Bank ( IBN, Financial) and Wells Fargo ( WFC, Financial):

$ USD Market Cap Price/Book ROE ROA NPA NIM 5Yr EPS CAGR HDFC Bank $100B 3.0x 16.6% 1.8% 1.17% 4.2% 22.4% ICICI Bank $67B 2.8x 14.8% 1.4% 4.1% 3.9% 7.7% Wells Fargo $169B 1.0x 11.9% 1.0% 1% 2.16% 12.5%

By comparing the return on equity (ROE) and return on assets (ROA), we can see how efficiently different banks are generating profits from their equity holdings and assets. In comparison with Wells Fargo, Indian private banks have higher ROE and ROA. Within the Indian private banks, HDFC leads the pack.

Another metric to look at is the Net Interest Margin (NIM). The NIM is the interest the bank earns on its loans minus the interest the bank pays on its deposits, divided by the value of the loans required to produce the NIM. HDFC’s NIM outpaces all Indian banks and Wells Fargo’s NIM. If that isn’t impressive enough, it does this while maintaining an extremely low non-performing assets ratio (NPA). The NPA ratio is the percent of bank’s total loans that are delinquent. NPA is a measure of credit risk, and HDFC’s NPA is the lowest among Indian private banks and is comparable to Wells Fargo’s at approximately 1%. In other words, HDFC has a stellar return profile for a low level of risk – what’s not to like?

A bright future

On April 4, 2022, HDFC Bank proposed a merger with its erstwhile parent company HDFC. Why is this a big deal? We know that HDFC Bank is India’s largest private bank. HDFC, on the other hand, is India’s largest mortgage lender with over $83 billion of outstanding loans as of 2021. The merger will result in HDFC becoming a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, making the company India’s de facto number one banking and housing finance company. The merger is expected to allow HDFC Bank to offer mortgages to its user base seamlessly.

With India’s massive young population, rising middle class and increasing incomes, HDFC Bank is poised to comfortably serve India’s appetites for home financing for the next several decades.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, HDFC has a market capitalization of 7.68 trillion Indian rupees ($100 billion) and a book value of ₹2.5 trillion. The stock carries a steep price tag with a significantly high price-book ratio of 3. With a consistently high ROE (close to 17%), investors will likely pay a price-earnings ratio of around 19.9.

If we believe three things to be true - 1) The Indian economy will continue to grow at 6% per year, 2) The housing share of the economy will grow faster than the overall Indian economy and 3) HDFC will continue to take market share from state owned banks (a reasonable assumption given it has increased share from 3% to 8% in the last decade) - then I can easily see HDFC growing at a faster rate of 10%.

I used the following formula to calculate the fair price-book ratio for HDFC Bank: price-book ratio = (ROE – growth rate) / (cost of Equity – growth rate). Using an expected ROE of 16% and a growth rate of 10%, and assuming cost of equity is 12% for Indian banks, plugging the numbers into the formula yields a fair price-book ratio of 3.

The core drivers of the above formula are (1) the spread between the ROE and COE and (2) the growth rate. The higher the spread (ROE-COE), the greater the impact of higher growth rate on the price-book ratio. Conversely, the lower the spread (ROE-COE), the less the impact of any increase in growth rate on the price-book ratio.

A fair price-book ratio of 3 would mean the stock's U.S. listing is fairly priced at the current level of $55.20 per share. Given that the future growth is already priced in, I believe HDFC is worth having on my watchlist to wait for pullbacks.