Warren Buffett's Early Letters: 1967

Continuing my review of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s early letters to shareholders, let's take a look at the letter for 1967.

The first thing to note for 1967 is that Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) changed its fiscal year to the calendar year, so the 1967 letter covered the 15 months to Dec. 30, 1967.

In textile operations, it was again a difficult year, and the company cut production by about 15% to avoid building up inventories. Buffett notes a market survey that indicated demand for Berkshire’s cotton lawn fabrics was gradually being displaced by polyester blend fabrics.

In the year, Berkshire continued its policy to expand in higher value add categories of the textile market such as Home Fabrics and started up an Apparel Fabrics division, to get away from “direct competition with staple fabric producers” – in order words, looking for higher margin, less commoditized businesses.

Buffett noted the trade off in higher unit costs from lower production and greater diversification, against the benefit in higher prices for the higher value add products. Clearly, Berkshire, under Buffett’s direction, had been carefully thinking about the optimal product mix in terms of generating profitability.

Buffett notes that Berkshire’s operating loss carryforward had been fully utilized so that 1968’s expected profits would be subject to normal federal income taxes.

Berkshire decided to close its cotton lawn business, given the consistent lack of demand, and the fact that increasing cotton prices would not be able to be passed on in product prices. Given that the equipment could not be converted for other purposes in an economical way, Buffett notes it’s difficult to predict the associated loss for terminating this business that would be incurred in the following year, but forecasts it will be less than $1 million, pre-tax.

Insurance

1967 was a pivotal year for Berkshire. While on one hand the restructuring and rationalization of the textile operations continued, the company purchased two insurance businesses: National Indemnity Company and National Fire and Marine Insurance Company, where Buffett says he’s highly pleased with their results since their acquisition in March 1967.

Buffett notes underwriting was conducted at a good profit margin and that profits would be reinvested in the business to build additional capital strength:

"Our investment in the insurance companies reflects a first major step in our efforts to achieve a more diversified base of earning power."

Buffett notes that insurance earnings were far higher than the textile business, even though the textile business required a larger capital base. However, he notes that this could be just because the businesses are in different stages of their respective cycles and the position could be easily reversed in the future. He also notes this diversification is very attractive for Berkshire.

Future objectives

Buffett doesn’t write off the textile business, and notes management is alert to growth opportunities in any sector so long as earnings on invested capital are positive, unlike what Berkshire experienced in 1956 to 1966 when earnings on a capital base of $30 million, overall, were negative.

Liquidity is held not in cash, but in readily marketable common stocks. Buffett notes the company is also ready to borrow money to take advantage of attractive opportunities. The company’s objective is simply to secure stable and decent earnings power relative to capital employed.

Lessons

Buffett seems to be focused on the facts in this letter. He’s reporting operations as they are and he’s not married to the textile business, in fact he has expanded areas which looked more promising but quickly closed problematic areas. The move to insurance is simply because returns are higher than textiles. Guidance seems reasonable while acknowledging the uncertainty. Rather than exiting textiles completely and putting everything into insurance, Berkshire is more interested in the diversification to smooth out the cyclicality of any one business to ensure a strong capital base. This is perhaps the first sign of Buffett’s patience and long-term approach.