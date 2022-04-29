Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Undervalued Following the Latest Insider Buy?

GuruFocus data shows EVP, CFO N/A purchased 4000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( CLF ) on 2022-04-29.

Insiders buying shares of stock in their companies can be a good sign. This could indicate that insiders have become optimistic about the company's future. It is worthwhile to pay attention to insider trades as they have a greater understanding of their company than most people. Let's now take a closer look at the insider purchase to determine if Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is worthy of investor attention.

Goncalves Celso L Jr.'s trades

Goncalves Celso L Jr. has bought 0 shares over the last year.

Goncalves Celso L Jr is likely to have been purchasing stock in their company for a long time. This may be good news for stock future.

Trends from the inside

Investors may be unsure if the buys of one insider are really that significant. Is the stock being bought by other insiders or is it being sold?

Insider transactions history of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shows that there were 9 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, however, there were 2 insider sales.

Insider purchases are more appealing than insider sales to us. This is a sign of a positive trend in the company's owners and top executives. Insiders buying more stock means that it's more likely the stock will be undervalued.

Valuation

On the date of Goncalves Celso L Jr.'s purchase, shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc traded at $25.49 per share. The stock now has a market capitalization of $13375.551 million.

This ratio is lower than 7.89 for the industry and is also lower than what the company has historically had as a price-earnings percentage.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc's price is $25.49, and its GuruFocus value $39.50. This gives it a price-to-GF-Value of 0.65. According to its GF Value, this means that the stock is significantly undervalued.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

