INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Accolade, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Accolade, Inc. (“Accolade” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ACCD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Accolade released its quarterly financial results on April 28, 2022. As part of its release, the Company admitted that “a large customer notified us that they would be ending their service relationship with us after the end of calendar 2022.” The Company revealed during its earnings call that the major customer was Comcast, one of its oldest customers. The Company also reported steep losses for the quarter, missing analyst estimates. Based on this news, shares of Accolade fell by almost 50% on April 29, 2022.

