3 Companies Growing Earnings Fast
Their 5-year earnings growth rates are higher than that of the S&P 500
The S&P 500 saw the trailing 12-month real earnings per share of its member companies increase by a compound annual growth rate of 12.6% over the past five years. The index, which stood at 4,131.93 as of Friday, has climbed approximately 73% over the past five years.
Thus, investors may want to consider Apple Inc. (AAPL, Financial), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA, Financial) and Meta Platforms Inc. (FB, Financial), since they have outperformed the benchmark index in terms of five-year annual earnings per share growth rates.
Based in Cupertino, California, the company is a manufacturer of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories worldwide.
The company saw its 12-month earnings per share increase by approximately 18.80% on average annually over the past five years.
Following a 327.47% upside over the past five years, shares closed at $157.65 on Friday for a market capitalization of about $2.57 trillion. The 52-week range is $122.25 to $182.94. The price-earnings ratio is 26.10.
Vanguard Group Inc. is the largest institutional shareholder of the stock with 7.73% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by BlackRock Inc. with a 6.25% stake and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.44%.
On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $188.80 per share.
Nvidia Corp. (NVDA, Financial)
Based in Santa Clara, California, the company is a producer of graphics processing units and system on chip units for the consumer electronics, computer hardware, semiconductors and video games industries.
The company saw its 12-month earnings per share increase by approximately 31.80% on average every year over the past five years.
The stock price posted a dramatic increase of 616.93% over the past five years. The stock price was $185.47 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $540.23 billion. The 52-week range is $134.59 to $346.47. The price-earnings ratio is 48.20.
Vanguard, BlackRock Inc. and FMR LLC are among the largest guru shareholders of the company with 6.73%, 6.11% and 5.37% of shares outstanding, respectively.
On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $327.95 per share.
Meta Platforms Inc. (FB, Financial)
Based in Menlo Park, California, the company, formerly known as Facebook, operates as a social media giant.
The company saw its 12-month earnings per share increase by an average of 32.80% annually over the past five years.
The stock price is up more than 31.21% over the past five years, closing at $200.47 per share on Friday for a market cap of $544.18 billion. The 52-week range is $169 to $384.33. The price-earnings ratio is 15.16.
Vanguard, BlackRock Inc. and FMR LLC are among the largest guru shareholders of the company with 6.70%, 5.82% and 4.69% of shares outstanding, respectively.
On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of approximately $286.47 per share.