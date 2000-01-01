3 Companies Growing Earnings Fast

The S&P 500 saw the trailing 12-month real earnings per share of its member companies increase by a compound annual growth rate of 12.6% over the past five years. The index, which stood at 4,131.93 as of Friday, has climbed approximately 73% over the past five years.

Thus, investors may want to consider Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial), Nvidia Corp. ( NVDA, Financial) and Meta Platforms Inc. ( FB, Financial), since they have outperformed the benchmark index in terms of five-year annual earnings per share growth rates.

Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial)

Based in Cupertino, California, the company is a manufacturer of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories worldwide.

The company saw its 12-month earnings per share increase by approximately 18.80% on average annually over the past five years.

Following a 327.47% upside over the past five years, shares closed at $157.65 on Friday for a market capitalization of about $2.57 trillion. The 52-week range is $122.25 to $182.94. The price-earnings ratio is 26.10.

Vanguard Group Inc. is the largest institutional shareholder of the stock with 7.73% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by BlackRock Inc. with a 6.25% stake and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) with 5.44%.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $188.80 per share.

Nvidia Corp. ( NVDA, Financial)

Based in Santa Clara, California, the company is a producer of graphics processing units and system on chip units for the consumer electronics, computer hardware, semiconductors and video games industries.

The company saw its 12-month earnings per share increase by approximately 31.80% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock price posted a dramatic increase of 616.93% over the past five years. The stock price was $185.47 per share at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $540.23 billion. The 52-week range is $134.59 to $346.47. The price-earnings ratio is 48.20.

Vanguard, BlackRock Inc. and FMR LLC are among the largest guru shareholders of the company with 6.73%, 6.11% and 5.37% of shares outstanding, respectively.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $327.95 per share.

Meta Platforms Inc. ( FB, Financial)

Based in Menlo Park, California, the company, formerly known as Facebook, operates as a social media giant.

The company saw its 12-month earnings per share increase by an average of 32.80% annually over the past five years.

The stock price is up more than 31.21% over the past five years, closing at $200.47 per share on Friday for a market cap of $544.18 billion. The 52-week range is $169 to $384.33. The price-earnings ratio is 15.16.

Vanguard, BlackRock Inc. and FMR LLC are among the largest guru shareholders of the company with 6.70%, 5.82% and 4.69% of shares outstanding, respectively.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of approximately $286.47 per share.