Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Netflix, Apyx, Cassava, and Dentsply and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX), Apyx Medical Corp. ( APYX), Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA), and Dentsply Sirona ( XRAY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX)

In after-hours trading on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, Netflix shares fell more than 23% after the Company reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers during the first quarter.

Netflix previously told shareholders it expected to add 2.5 million net subscribers during the first quarter. Analysts had predicted that number would be closer to 2.7 million.

The Company also said that it expects to lose another 2 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2022.

Apyx Medical Corp. ( APYX)

On March 14, 2022, Apyx disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) would be posting a Medical Device Safety Communication (“MDSC”) related to the Company’s Advanced Energy Products. The Company further disclosed that “[b]ased on our initial interactions with the FDA, we believe the Agency’s MDSC will pertain to the use of our Advanced Energy products outside of their FDA-cleared indication for general use in cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.”

On this news, Apyx’s share price fell $4.02, or 40.6%, to close at $5.88 per share on March 14, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. ( SAVA)

On April 18, 2022, The New York Times published an article entitled “Scientists Question Data Behind an Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug.” The article addressed Cassava’s experimental Alzheimer’s drug, simufilam, and reported that one of Cassava’s advisers, Dr. H.Y. Wang, had five papers he authored retracted from the scientific journal PLoS One after an in-depth investigation revealed “serious concerns about the integrity and the reliability of the results.”

On this news, Cassava’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 19, 2022.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc. ( XRAY)

On April 19, 2022, the Company issued a press release announcing the termination of Chief Executive Officer, Don Casey, effective immediately, and that Casey will also cease to serve as a member of the Company’s Board.

Following this news, shares of Dentsply Sirona dropped sharply by $6.52 per share, over 13%, to close at $42.20 per share on April 19, 2022.

