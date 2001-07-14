GoodRx Teams Up with AssistRx to Increase Provider Awareness of Simplified Specialty Medication and Treatment Initiation

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, today announced a new effort with AssistRx to bring broader awareness and access to branded and specialty medication therapy initiation. GoodRx will leverage its large provider reach to drive attention to AssistRx’s iAssist platform, which gives providers immediate access to a patient’s coverage, improved price transparency and the right prior authorization information.

Specialty therapy initiation, or the seemingly simple task of prescribing medication and treating a patient, can be an arduous process due to complex enrollment, step-edits and prior authorization requirements, with the industry+standard for patient specialty therapy initiation averaging 14-20 days. What’s more, according to a 2021 survey from the American Medical Association, 93% of practicing physicians reported delays in care due to prior authorizations, and over 82% reported prior authorization led to treatment abandonment entirely. The new collaboration between GoodRx and AssistRx aims to reduce treatment delays by supporting provider awareness of the benefits of the iAssist platform and the automated, real-time information they need to initiate treatment.

“At GoodRx, we’re continuously seeking out new ways to make healthcare providers’ work easier and help eliminate the barriers many physicians face when connecting patients with the right treatment,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “This new relationship with AssistRx will help providers know where to go when working through therapy initiation obstacles related to access, affordability, cost, and enrollment, ensuring more patients will be able to get the care they need, when they need it.”

AssistRx provides one of the most comprehensive specialty therapy initiation solutions in the industry, allowing healthcare providers to utilize the iAssist platform to reduce therapy delays for patients. They do this by powering provider offices with access to real-time patient and product-specific benefit information, as well as e-prescribing and manufacturer support services e-enrollment. GoodRx expects this collaboration to further deliver on its vision of making healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans.

“Working with GoodRx supports our vision to transform lives through improved access to therapy,” said Jeff Spafford, CEO of AssistRx. “Through this work, we will be able to deliver our comprehensive therapy initiation solution, iAssist, to more healthcare providers across all specialties and, in the end, shorten the amount of time that it takes for a patient to get on the medication they need.”

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide manufacturers with an intelligent therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner—delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. For more information, visit www.assistrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the benefits of a collaboration between GoodRx and AssistRx. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our acquisition strategy, the integration of acquired business and the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in GoodRx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

