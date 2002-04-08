Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences and Events in May 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCQX: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that the Company’s management will participate in the following upcoming conferences and events:

  • A.G.P.’s Spring Cannabis Consumer Conference is being held on May 3, 2022. Jushi’s management will host a series of virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. For more information, please contact your A.G.P. representative.

  • Canaccord Genuity 6th Annual Cannabis Conference is being held on May 11, 2022. Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman, and Founder, is scheduled to give a company presentation at 11:30 a.m. ET. Management will also participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. To register to watch the live presentation, please click here. Investors may contact their Canaccord representative to schedule a meeting with management.

  • Wolfe Research Consumer Conference is being held on May 12-13, 2022. Trent Woloveck, Chief Commercial Director, is scheduled to participate in a Cannabis MSO panel on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 1:25 p.m. ET. Management will also attend a series of virtual one-on-one and group investor meetings. For more information, please contact your Wolfe Research representative.

  • MJ Unpacked is being held on May 18-20, 2022. Nichole Upshaw, EVP of Human Resources, will participate in a panel entitled, “Creating & Sustaining Company Culture – C-Suite to Budtender,” on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET at the New York Hilton Midtown in the Trianon Ballroom. For more information on MJ Unpacked, please click here.

For more information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during the conferences and events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at [email protected].

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
561-281-0247
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
570-209-2947
[email protected]

