Else Nutrition Products Made Affordable to Millions of Families via EBT on Amazon

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company"), the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company , announced today that Amazon is now accepting the purchase of Else products by Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT), an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits.



The availability of Else Nutrition products will now also be accessible to low-income families through the EBT system. The EBT system is used in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Guam. It is expected to raise the company's recognition among consumers by potentially reaching millions of eligible families participating in the program.

“Our products are especially designed to help support growth and development of children; therefore, we are excited to bring our innovative clean, plant-based products to more families in the US. We are pleased to be able to provide access for those who unfortunately do not have access to premium products but want to give clean and complete nutrition to their children,” said Hamutal Yitzhak, the CEO and Co-Founder of the company.

Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, which won the Good Housekeeping Parenting Award for 2021, the brand has received powerful testimonials and reviews from moms. Else Toddler Nutrition was also awarded "Best dairy alternative" at World Plant-Based Expo in December of 2021 and a finalist at the Nexty Awards at Expo West 2022.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean, and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top Seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The company recently received the World Plant-Based Award for "Best dairy alternative product" in New York at World Plant-Based Expo in late 2021. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF, and the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives include leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics, and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

