Dollar General Literacy Foundation Announces Nearly $9.2M Commitment to Literacy in May

Today, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced an approximately $9.2 million commitment to support literacy in the communities that Dollar General (NYSE: DG) calls home. The financial commitment includes nearly $8.2 million in spring grants to support family, adult and summer literacy program across the country. Grant recipients will be announced on May 12 and a list of organizations selected for funding will be posted on www.dgliteracy.org. DGLF’s commitment also features a $1 million grant to DonorsChoose to support a match program for book projects on May 5 in celebration of Teacher and Staff Appreciation Week. Additionally, Dollar General plans to offer a monthly in-store discount for teachers beginning May 1.

“Today’s announcement further demonstrates our commitment to serving teachers and students across the nation,” said Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “The Dollar General Literacy Foundation believes everyone should have access to programs that help strengthen reading and build critical literacy skills, and teachers should have the tools needed for quality classroom instruction. We are proud to offer grants to schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations that help increase access to education and inspire innovation, helping to build brighter futures for all families.”

DONORSCHOOSE

To celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is providing a $1 million grant to DonorsChoose to fund a book match donation on book-related projects on Thursday, May 5. Teachers are encouraged to post their projects on DonorsChoose.org prior to May 5 to be eligible. The campaign will begin at 6 a.m. CT and will continue while funds last.

DOLLAR GENERAL LITERACY FOUNDATION GRANTS

On Thursday, May 12, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation will announce nearly $8.2 million in grants to approximately 1,000 schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations as part of its spring grant cycle to benefit adult, family and summer reading programs. These funds provide support to programs in Dollar General hometowns helping adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, learn English and support summer reading programs for youth.

A complete list of the grant recipients will be announced on May 12 and available online at www.dgliteracy.org.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through Thursday, May 19 at 10 p.m. CT. These grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones. Funding may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs. Grant applications may be found online at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.dgliteracy.org.

TEACHER DISCOUNT

Dollar General also announced a five+percent+appreciation+discount+for+teachers beginning May 1. Teachers may sign up to receive the exclusive teachers’ offer through the DG App or website and add the discount as a DG Digital Coupon. The discount is one-time use each month and may be added monthly.

Earlier this year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation released the State+of+American+Literacy+Report, which underscores the significant impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on literacy learning. The report found that, among many learning challenges presented during the pandemic, more students have experienced difficulty reading. To learn more about the report as well as the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s efforts to address these critical literacy needs, visit our DG newsroom.

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation supports organizations that increase access to educational programming, inspire and advance innovation and enhance the quality of instruction in the classroom. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards funds to nonprofit organizations, schools, and libraries within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center to support adult, family, summer, and youth literacy programs. The Foundation also offers a student referral program for individuals interested in learning how to read, speak English, or prepare for the high school equivalency exam. Referrals to a local organization that provides free literacy services are available online here or through referral cards found in the Learn to Read brochures that are available at the cash register of every Dollar General store.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG Newsroom by clicking here or contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at [email protected].

About the Dollar General Literacy Foundation

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation is proud to support initiatives that help others improve their lives through literacy and education. Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 15.4 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency. Each year, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation provides financial support to schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of Dollar General stores and distribution centers. To learn more about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation or apply for a literacy grant, visit www.dgliteracy.org.

Facebook+%0A

Twitter+%0A

Pinterest

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005154/en/