Talaris Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentations at American Transplant Congress

- Data to be presented include real-world evidence analysis of health outcomes among Phase 2 patients compared to matched controls
- Updated data on Phase 2 study follow-up, COVID-19 patient outcomes also planned for ATC
BOSTON and LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. ( TALS), a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders, today announced upcoming data presentations at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) taking place June 4-8, 2022.
In oral presentations at ATC, Talaris will share data from continued long-term follow-up of patients treated in the Company’s Phase 2 study of FCR001, as well as findings from urinary cell mRNA profiling of a subgroup of Phase 2 patients. A planned poster presentation will reflect the results of a real-world evidence analysis of the long-term health outcomes of Phase 2 patients treated with FCR001 compared to a cohort of matched patients treated with standard-of-care immunosuppression. Two additional poster presentations will provide updated data on COVID-19 outcomes among patients in the Phase 2 study, and in vivo findings on the immune cell types involved in rejection of allogeneic bone marrow transplant.
Oral presentations:
Title: “Identification of a Unique and Mechanistic Urinary Cell mRNA Signature in Tolerant Kidney Transplant Recipients Conditioned with FCR001 Facilitating Cells”
Presentation number: 173
Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Title: “Long-Term Follow-Up of a Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Induce Tolerance in Living Donor Kidney Transplant Recipients”
Presentation number: 409
Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Poster presentations:
Title: “Experience With COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination in Combined Kidney/HSCT Recipients”
Presentation number: 985
Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Title: “Fcγ Receptor-Positive Cells Play a Critical Role in Rejection of Allogeneic Bone Marrow Cells Mediated by Anti-Donor Antibodies”
Presentation number: 1219
Date: Monday, June 6, 2022
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Title: “The Promise of Tolerance in Living Donor Kidney Transplant (LDKT): A Retrospective, Real-World Assessment of the Safety and Efficacy of LDKT with FCR001 Investigational Cell-Therapy Compared with Standard of Care (SOC)”
Presentation number: 9090
Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
About Talaris Therapeutics
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company developing therapies with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe immune and blood disorders. Talaris maintains corporate offices in Boston, MA, its cell processing facility in Louisville, KY, and additional research operations in Houston, TX.
Media Contact
Lisa Raffensperger
Ten Bridge Communications
[email protected]
(617) 903-8783
Investor Contact
Chris Brinzey
ICR Westwicke
[email protected]
(339) 970-2843