Energy Focus to Report First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results on May 12, 2022

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI), a leader in sustainable, energy-efficient lighting and control systems and ultraviolet-c light disinfection (“UVCD”) products for the commercial, military maritime and consumer markets, will announce its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, prior to the market open on May 12th. Energy Focus will hold a conference call that day at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

You can access the live conference call by dialing the following phone numbers:

Toll-free 1-877-451-6152 or

International 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID# 13729243

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. To listen to the webcast, log on to it at: https%3A%2F%2Fservices.choruscall.com%2Fmediaframe%2Fwebcast.html%3Fwebcastid%3DSps65iJv. The webcast will be available at this link through May 26, 2022. Financial information presented on the call, including the earnings press release, will be available on the investors section of Energy Focus’ website, investors.energyfocus.com.

About Energy Focus:

Energy Focus is an industry-leading innovator of sustainable light-emitting diode (“LED”) lighting and lighting control technologies and solutions, as well as UV-C Disinfection technologies and solutions. As the creator of the first flicker-free LED lamps, Energy Focus develops high quality LED lighting products and controls that provide extensive energy and maintenance savings, as well as aesthetics, safety, health and sustainability benefits over conventional lighting. Our EnFocus™ lighting control platform enables existing and new buildings to provide quality, convenient and affordable, dimmable and color-tunable, circadian and human-centric lighting capabilities. In addition, our patent-pending UVCD technologies and products, aim to provide effective, reliable and affordable UVCD solutions for buildings, facilities and homes. Energy Focus’ customers include U.S. and U.S. ally navies, U.S. federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as Fortune 500 companies. Since 2007, Energy Focus has installed approximately 900,000 lighting products across the U.S. Navy fleet, including tubular LEDs, waterline security lights, explosion-proof globes and berth lights, saving more than five million gallons of fuel and 300,000 man-hours in lighting maintenance annually. Energy Focus is headquartered in Solon, Ohio. For more information, visit our website at www.energyfocus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005153/en/