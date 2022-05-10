OSS to Present at the Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference on May 10, 2022

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, has been invited to present at the 7th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference being held virtually on May 10, 2022.



The conference will feature one-on-one and small group meetings between institutional investors and more than 50 emerging companies from the technology, industrial growth, and consumer sectors.

OSS president and CEO, David Raun, will participate in one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day. He will be joined by the company’s CFO, John Morrison.

Management will discuss the company’s focus on AI Transportables, an growing segment of its high-performance, ruggedized edge computing business that is experiencing increased activity across the autonomous trucking and military aircraft verticals.

Management will also discuss the company’s strengthening financial performance, with its recently reported annual 2021 revenue up 19% to a record $62.0 million and record net income of $2.3 million.

Company also announced it expects revenue of approximately $16.8 million in Q1 2022, representing a 26% growth over the first quarter of 2021.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS, Financial) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, to our management’s expectations for revenue growth generated by new products and design wins and other future financial projections. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



