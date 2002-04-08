SciSparc Files Annual Report for Year Ended December 31, 2021 and Provides Corporate Update

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. ( SPRC), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system (the “Company” or “SciSparc”), today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Recent Corporate Highlights:

Issued U.S. patent surrounding the Company’s core technology that treats central nervous systems disorders

Recruited first patient in the Phase IIa clinical trial of SCI-110 in Alzheimer's disease

Advanced the Phase IIb clinical trial of SCI-110 in patients with Tourette syndrome

Entered into a collaboration agreement with ClearMind Medicine Inc. for the development of innovative psychedelic-based pharmaceuticals

Entered into a JV agreement with MitoCare X targeting the discovery of potential drugs for cancers and infectious diseases





Oz Adler, SciSparc's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "2021 was a turnaround year for SciSparc. We successfully up-listed to the Nasdaq stock exchange and raised approximately $8 million from high quality investors. Operationally, we expanded our IP protection in key territories and advanced our programs in Tourette syndrome, Alzheimer's disease and Agitation, Status Epilepticus and pain. In 2022, we plan on continuing our advancement in our clinical and pre- clinical programs and move closer towards developing and presenting innovative therapies.”

The annual report, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company’s website at https://investor.scisparc.com. The Company will deliver a hard copy of its annual report, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request to the Company’s investor relations contact: [email protected].

About SciSparc ( SPRC):

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company led by an experienced team of senior executives and scientists. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company is currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD): SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; and SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. federal securities laws. For example, SciSparc is using forward-looking statements when it discusses expanding its intellectual property portfolio and targeting the discovery of new potential drugs and advancement in its clinical and pre-clinical programs to move closer towards developing and presenting innovative therapies. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on SciSparc's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of SciSparc could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in SciSparc's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 28, 2022, and in subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, SciSparc disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

