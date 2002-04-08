Phunware Engages Moneta Advisory Partners

AUSTIN, Texas, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today it has engaged Moneta Advisory Partners, LLC, co-founded by Jon Najarian , to launch a multi-channel thought leadership program to expand awareness of the Company and its role as a pioneer in Data-Driven Consumer Engagement solutions.

“I have spent my career understanding capital markets and sharing my experience with others so they can more easily navigate market trends and learn about compelling companies,” said Jon Najarian. “Moneta is excited to work with Phunware to help market participants understand just how transformational their data-driven platform can be for enterprise clients and the role their blockchain technology can play in helping large brands better engage with consumers. The role of data in creative, powerful, cost-effective consumer engagement cannot be understated.”

Jon ‘DRJ’ Najarian was a linebacker for the Chicago Bears before he turned to another kind of a contact sport – trading on the Chicago Board Options Exchange. He became a member of the CBOE, , CME and CBOT and worked as a floor trader for some 25 years. In 1990 he founded Mercury Trading, a market-making firm at the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE), which he sold in 2004 to Citadel, one of the world’s largest hedge funds. In 2005 Jon co-founded optionMONSTER and tradeMONSTER, sold a majority stake to private equity firm General Atlantic Partners in 2014 & two years later sold the firm to E*Trade for $750M. Today, he is a host on CNBC, a professional investor, money manager, stock & crypto markets analyst. A prolific and sought-after speaker, Jon has emerged as a top thought leader in crypto, DeFi, and Web 3.0. Jon is also chairman of a technology SPAC, co-founder of Moneta Advisory Partners, LLC, and an investor and senior advisor to IDI Group, LLC (a multi-family office).

“Last year, revenues grew 50% from Q2 to Q3 and over 150% from Q3 to Q4, while this year, we’ve guided analysts to at least 250% YoY growth in both Q1 and Q2 with an expected target of at least $25M in revenue for 2022,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “Coupled with a strong balance sheet and the recent launch of PhunToken (PHTK), we are at an inflection point and excited to work with industry luminaries like Jon to share the Phunware story more broadly across crypto, retail and institutional investor communities.”

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. ( PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & PhunToken ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com , https://phunwallet.com , https://phuncoin.com , https://phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

