MADE IN COOKWARE TAPS GIFTNOW TO HELP FANS SHARE THE LOVE WITH FELLOW COOKWARE CONNOISSEURS

High performance cookware brand delivers new gifting solution, personalized "digital unboxing" experiences in time for key gifting occasions like Mother's Day

STAMFORD, Conn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Made In Cookware, the Austin-based purveyor of professional quality products crafted for the home chef, recently collaborated with GiftNow , a Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) solution, to help brand fans gift high-quality cookware for Mother's Day, Father's Day, weddings and many other occasions. The new partnership enables enthusiasts of Made In Cookware – recently named a CNET's Best Direct-to-Consumer Cookware favorite – to give friends and family a unique digital unboxing experience and the opportunity to modify their gift to their tastes and preferences before the gift ships.

Founded by entrepreneurs and childhood friends Jake Kalick and Chip Malt, the digitally native kitchen brand first made a splash in 2017 when it introduced its line of competitively priced, direct-to-consumer cookware with professional-quality specs. Today, Made In Cookware is used in Michelin-starred kitchens, top-rated hotels, independent restaurants and has received more than 60,000 five-star reviews from home cooks.

"As a direct-to-consumer culinary favorite, Made In Cookware was looking for a holistic, integrated gifting solution to round out its already strong e-commerce platform," said Pari Raccah, senior vice president and general manager for GiftNow at Synchrony. "GiftNow enables Made In Cookware enthusiasts to confidently gift high performance cookware, delighting recipients with a personalized digital unboxing experience and giving them the opportunity to select exactly what they want from more than 150 products and 20 collections before the gift even ships."

"Our business was built by our loyal fans, who share their love of Made In Cookware via word-of-mouth, five-star reviews or by showing off their cookware by creating restaurant-quality experiences in their own homes," said Chip Malt, CEO and co-founder of Made In Cookware. "This partnership with GiftNow makes it easy and seamless for them to share the perfect, long-lasting gift with friends and family. GiftNow delivers a dynamic digital gifting experience that our digitally savvy customers expect with the flexibility to allow recipients to modify their gift and select the exact Made In Cookware product to suit their preferences and their kitchen."

Co-founder Chip Malt will be joining John Grech, GiftNow's Chief Commercial Officer, and other GiftNow gifting retailers to share more about how retailers can optimize e-gifting to maximize holiday sales in a panel discussion entitled "Christmas In June" at the upcoming CommerceNext 2022 event in New York City on June 21-22.

GiftNow is a holistic Gift Experience Management (GXM) solution that takes the friction out of gifting. With GiftNow's purpose-built GXM platform, gifters can send personalized digital gifts and gift cards in seconds and recipients can exchange or modify their items before they ship, benefiting gift givers, recipients, corporate gifting programs and retailers.

Customers can purchase Made In digital gift cards by visiting https://madeincookware.giftnow.com/.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, powersports, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony.

About Made In Cookware

Founded in 2017 by Chip Malt and Jake Kalick, Made In cookware is a professional-quality, performance cookware brand that stands up to the rigors of the world's best kitchens. Made In exists at the intersection of craftsmanship and culinary culture offering trusted, premium cookware, kitchen tools and tableware with a high-profile chef following and an ethos to bring thoughtfully crafted kitchen tools, made by the world's best artisans to home-chefs. To learn more, visit madeincookware.com.

