Jamf Appoints Michelle Bucaria as Chief People Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the appointment of Michelle Bucaria as the company’s Chief People Officer. Bucaria will lead Jamf’s people operations and engagement strategy to recruit, retain and develop Jamf’s global and diverse employee base.



“We are thrilled to welcome Michelle to the Jamf team,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “Her dedication to creating a work environment where employees can bring their whole selves to work while training and growing them is critical to Jamf’s future success.”

Bucaria joins Jamf from PointClickCare, where she served as Chief People Officer. Ms. Bucaria’s career has been dedicated to collaborating with leaders to grow their businesses through talent acquisition, employee engagement, career development, and diversity and inclusion. With experience overseeing global mergers and acquisitions, she has successfully overseen organizational culture integration and has scaled HR operations. Before PointClickCare, she was Chief Human Resources Officer at Teladoc Health, where she built and scaled the human resource function and developed a people strategy to help the business grow from $350M to a $1B in revenue. Previously, Bucaria worked at J.P. Morgan Chase, serving in a variety of executive human resources and recruiting roles. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Boston College.

Bucaria has a passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) work and helping organizations establish best-in-class cultures that invite employees to grow and enable businesses to thrive. Michelle is dedicated to cross-function collaborative work and establishing powerful employee engagement, diversity and talent management programs.

“I was immediately taken by Jamf’s culture of selflessness and self-betterment,” said Bucaria. “I’m so excited to join this team to help every employee find their place at Jamf and grow their careers here.”

