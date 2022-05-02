New to The Street TV Announces Its Four Corporate Interviews, Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces the interview line-up of its nationally syndicated shows on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:30 PM PT



New to The Street’s 340th TV episode, airing tonight, features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency - Ariva, Inc.’s (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) interview with Ms. Claudia Tapardel, Chief Communications Officer (CCO).

2). Rego Payments Architectures, Inc.’s. ( RPMT) interview with Mr. Stuart Harvey, Chairman of the Board of Advisors.

3). Fandifi Technology Group, Inc.’s (fka- FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.) ( FDMSF) (CSE: FDM) (FSE: TQ43) interview with Mr. David Vinokurov, CEO and President.

4) . Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s ( fka - Globe X Data, Ltd. ) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Tonight on New to The Street TV, the in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Ms. Claudia Tapardel, Chief Communications Officer (CCO), Ariva, Inc. (CRYPTO: ARV) ($ARV) . Talking with TV Anchor Jane King, Claudia updates and further explains the Ariva ecosystem for everything related to travel. Using the Ariva token, $ARV, travelers can earn token rewards while utilizing the platform. The Ariva World is a platform that gives users an all-encompassed experience eliminating any travel hassles. Claudia explains that most travelers use many websites and apps to book necessary trip arrangements. The Ariva platform gives end-users many travel options and payment methods, including crypto and the $ARV token. The Ariva Wonderland Metaverse is unique, whereas end-users can enjoy many virtual reality experiences. The Metaverse allows users to buy land, develop the land, go to virtual travel destinations, and offers a time-travel VR experience. Claudia invites everyone to join the platform, travel, earn token rewards, and enjoy its Metaverse VR platform. Visit the website https://ariva.digital/ to learn more about the different travel platforms, Ariva World , Ariva Wonderland Metaverse , Ariva Finance and Ariva Club.

New to The Street TV airs tonight, Anchor Jane King’s in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview with Mr. Stuart Harvey, Chairman of the Board of Advisors at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . ( RPMT) (“REGO”). Stuart talks about his many years of business in the payment industry, financial technologies, digital wallets, and pre-paid cards. REGO takes payment options to a new level, securing children's privacy when purchasing online or in stores. Stuart passionately explains the need for such solutions and a primary reason for him being with the Company. As the only COPPA compliant digital wallet, the Mazoola super digital wallet app is currently the only digital banking solution that puts privacy first, never collects data, and helps teach kids essential financial management skills. The wallet offers parents the ability to set payment and shopping limits and other restrictions. Stuart explains the expanding governmental enforcement efforts in the US and Europe under the current Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Mazoola is currently the only digital banking solution that puts children’s privacy first. The Mazoola app is available for download on iOS and Google Android devices - https://mazoola.co/ .

New to The Street’s TV Anchor Jane King sits down with Mr. David Vinokurov, President / CEO at Fandifi Technology Group, Inc. (fka- FANDOM SPORTS Media Corporation) ( FDMSF) (CSE: FDM) (FSE: TQ43) (“Fandifi”) for an in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview. David explains the Company’s crowd base and system-generated prediction fan engagement platform to viewers. Additionally, he said that the Company’s recent name change from FANDOM SPORTS Media Corporation to Fandifi offers a better description of its technology platforms than just sports-related applications. The prediction and NFT rewards ecosystem can provide other types of content providers with ways to increase consumer engagement on brands, viewership on shows/media, fans on live sports, and e-sporting events. David talks about the most recent arrangement with digital media incubator Yoruba Media Labs and how that relationship should offer more avenues for platform integration. While using the Polygon blockchain, Fandifi can mint NFTs and offer an NFT marketplace as a unique way to enhance brand recognition with a different growth strategy. Fandifi is positioning its overlay prediction technology ecosystem as one of the premier go-to tools for fan engagement and monetization for the content creator community.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer, Sekur Private Data Ltd. (fka - GlobeX Data, Ltd. ) ( SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT), returned as a guest on tonight’s New to Street TV show. Alain provides TV Anchor Jane King and viewers his updates on the Company’s encrypted email and messenger services. Alain explains the Company’s investment proposition as it recently closed on an approximately $600,000 funding round, done at $0.28 per share with a $0.56 warrant. Last year the Company raised $7M, which the Company used for growth and operations. With recurring revenues month over month from service subscribers, no debt, no toxic finances, and $6M in the bank, the value proposition for any investor looks attractive. As a front and center business solution to handle cybersecurity issues, Sekur sees increases in its subscriber base. The “Chat-by-Invite,” a SekurSend and SekurReply feature for text messages and emails, offers a proprietary encrypted solution that virtually eliminates internet security breaches. Sekur’s email and messenger programs operate on a closed-loop system with no shared servers. Subscribers can reject or offer acceptance on incoming email transmissions and texts and give recipients who are not subscribers the same security feature. For reasonable pricing, subscribers get these cybersecurity protections not available with open-source email and texting programs. As an added protection to subscribers, Sekur Private Data Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

