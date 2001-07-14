Q2 Modernizes Commercial Banking with Q2 Catalyst

Q2+Holdings%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:QTWO, Financial), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced the introduction of Q2 Catalyst, a broad suite of commercial banking solutions designed to deepen relationships with commercial and small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) through tailored digital experiences.

Q2 Catalyst is the first banking suite that supports the commercial banking journey for acquiring, onboarding, serving and growing customer relationships. Q2 Catalyst combines Q2's industry-leading digital banking platform with digital acquisition, pricing, onboarding and lending solutions.

"By partnering with Q2, we will be able to go to market with an end-to-end digital experience to better serve our commercial customers," said Charlie Crouse, senior vice president of commercial lending at Gateway First Bank. "Q2 Catalyst will enable us to more effectively onboard new products and offer lending solutions with the digital experience that our customers are asking for."

According to a recent+study by IBISWorld, the market size of the global commercial banking industry, measured by revenue, is $2.6 trillion in 2022 and is the primary growth opportunity for most banks in the United States. As the shift to digital continues to accelerate with businesses of all sizes, it is critical that financial institutions deliver the solutions businesses need and the digital experience they expect. While this requires a new way of thinking for most financial institutions, the shift to digital will open opportunities for banks and credit unions of all sizes to compete, win and grow with better digital experiences.

“Traditionally, commercial banks have only offered one-size-fits-all cash management solutions to serve their business customers,” said Christine Barry, head of banking and payments insights and advisory services for Aite-Novarica Group. “Q2’s approach to provide end-to-end digital experiences that are tailored to the specific needs of each business will help financial institutions differentiate with better service in an extremely competitive commercial banking market.”

“Q2 Catalyst is designed to help financial institutions rethink what’s possible by digitally transforming the commercial banking experience and opening opportunities for revenue growth,” said Kirk Coleman, chief banking officer, Q2. “Ultimately, our goal is to empower financial institutions so they can provide valuable commercial services that businesses need to grow and strengthen their communities.”

Q2 Catalyst’s unique combination of digital self-service solutions with tools that support the financial institution employees enables banks and credit unions of all sizes to:

Win more commercial business with data-driven pricing tools for your sales teams and provide new prospects with a configurable preview of the solutions they need with the following: Relationship Pricing Treasury Pricing Tailored Commercial Demos

more commercial business with data-driven pricing tools for your sales teams and provide new prospects with a configurable preview of the solutions they need with the following: Onboard commercial clients in days, not weeks, with automated treasury management onboarding tools and self-service account opening and loan origination solutions with the following: Treasury Onboarding Business Account Opening SMB Loan Origination

commercial clients in days, not weeks, with automated treasury management onboarding tools and self-service account opening and loan origination solutions with the following: Serve businesses better through tailored digital experiences with an extensible and configurable digital banking platform that includes market-leading cash management and small business products including the following: Unified Digital Banking Platform Treasury and Cash Management Tailored SMB Solutions

businesses better through tailored digital experiences with an extensible and configurable digital banking platform that includes market-leading cash management and small business products including the following: Grow deeper, more profitable relationships with digital tools to understand the profitability of your portfolio and data-driven digital marketing to offer financial products that go beyond traditional banking with the following: Market and Relationship Insights Data-Driven Marketing Fintech Marketplace for SMB & Commercial Banking

deeper, more profitable relationships with digital tools to understand the profitability of your portfolio and data-driven digital marketing to offer financial products that go beyond traditional banking with the following:

Q2 Catalyst also includes the most extensive inventory of pre-integrated fintech solutions available. The solution provides financial institutions with the technology needed to deliver a differentiated commercial banking experience to business customers quickly, empowering them to go beyond traditional banking and bring innovative fintech solutions into their ecosystem.

To learn more about Q2 Catalyst:

Website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.q2.com%2Fcommercial

White Paper: How to Win in Commercial Banking: A Step-by-Step Guide. Click+here to download.

Webinar: Discover strategies for building a successful commercial banking journey. Register+to+attend a live webinar with industry experts Christine Barry, Head of Banking & Payments Insights at Aite-Novarica Group, and Katherine Weislogel, Senior Vice President at Synovus on Wednesday, June 8 at 11:00 a.m. CT.

NACHA 2022 Smarter Faster Payments Annual Conference: Come visit us at Booth #719, Nashville, TN, May 1 – 4. Learn more about the event here.

Q2 Sessions at Nacha:

Demo: “Redefining What’s Possible in Commercial Banking Through Digital Experiences” – Tuesday, May 3 from 2:55 p.m. – 3:25 p.m.

“Everybody Wins: Driving Products and Profitability with FI & Fintech Partnerships” – Tuesday, May 3 from 4:05 p.m. – 4:55 p.m.

“Creating Straight-Through Processing: Becoming More Efficient with Integrated Payables and ERP Integrations” – Wednesday, May 4 from 10:10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder–from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005329/en/