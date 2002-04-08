Argentum 47 Inc. Acquires 100% of United Kingdom Based The Data Source (UK) Limited

Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Argentum 47, Inc. (www.arg47.com) ( ARGQ) is extremely delighted to announce that, on April 29, 2022, the Company has acquired The Data Source (UK) Limited (“TDS” / www.thedatasource.co.uk), an artificial intelligence driven sales and marketing company based in Berkshire (United Kingdom). The basis of the transaction was for Argentum 47 Inc. to acquire 100% of The Data Source (UK) Limited by way of management relinquishing their personal right, title and interest in (i) 40,000,000 shares of Argentum’s issued and outstanding Series “B” Preferred Stock, (ii) 4,378,888 shares of Argentum’s issued and outstanding Series “C” Preferred Stock and (iii) 21,500,000 shares of Argentum’s issued and outstanding Common Stock, which shares of Series “B” and “C” Preferred Stock and Common Stock constitute 51% of the voting stock of Argentum on fully diluted and converted basis (“Control Block”). Additional shares of Argentum 47, Inc. Common Stock will be issued to the TDS shareholders post-closing.



Since launching in 2014, The Data Source (UK) Ltd. has been supplying blue-chip clients with data and marketing services that they need to succeed. Under the leadership of renowned business partner Mr. Robert Stephenson, this small company has grown into one of the market's leading players, providing data intelligence solutions to some of the biggest corporations around the world.

Through an unwavering commitment to excellence and a strong focus on building strong partnerships with key clients, The Data Source (UK) Ltd. has successfully established itself as a trusted provider of cutting-edge data solutions. Whether working with large companies or individual entrepreneurs, Stephenson and his team are driven by a shared goal of helping their clients achieve their business goals using the most up-to-date and accurate data available. With a proven track record of success and an unshakeable commitment to customer satisfaction, The Data Source (UK) Ltd. is poised for continued growth well into the future.

In 2020, this commitment to growth and innovation fueled the company's decision to incorporate artificial intelligence into its lead generation data intelligence solutions. With AI, The Data Source (UK) Ltd. helped its clients improve their sales and marketing strategies, becoming one of the most trusted providers of data intelligence in the United Kingdom. Its products and services are used by some of the country's largest companies, thanks to the company's commitment to quality and reliability. Whether it is providing access to accurate consumer data or creating targeted marketing strategies tailored specifically for clients such as “American Express”, “Vodafone”, or “Revolut”, The Data Source (UK) Ltd. has become a leader in the field of data intelligence due to its extensive expertise and unparalleled knowledge of current trends in technology. Thus, it is no surprise that this innovative company has established itself as a leader in its field - an achievement that will undoubtedly continue well into the future as new technologies emerge.

The Data Source (UK) Ltd. has been experiencing incredible growth over the past few years. This results-driven company has been investing in the latest AI data-collection technologies, lead generation analytics platform and staff training and development, positioning it to be a leader in its field. Its commitment to excellence is paying off. The Data Source (UK) Ltd. has already generated $1.1M in sales in Q1 of this year and is expecting to grow at a rapid rate given its investment into its technology. With its cutting-edge proprietary tools and skilled team, The Data Source (UK) Ltd. is well positioned for continued success in the coming years.

The Data Source (UK) Ltd. is expected to acquire in the region of 600 new clients throughout 2022 and into 2023. Many of these will derive from their existing client base and from the companies that The Data Source (UK) Ltd. will acquire. The primary customer acquisition channel will be predominantly their highly trained in-house sales team. The customer and revenue stream are expected to quadruple, and then grow organically at a steady rate from 2023 onwards. This growth is attributable to The Data Source’s extensive database, excellent customer service, and technology.

Prior to closing the transactions, Mr. Peter Smith resigned as sole director of the Company and Mr. Nicholas Tuke also resigned as the company’s President, CEO and Secretary.

Mr. Alan Devlin, the Company’s newly appointed President, CEO and Secretary, and Mr. Kieran Sweeney, the newly appointed Chairman of the Board and Director, are repositioning The Data Source (UK) Ltd. as an aggressive company this year by taking an integrated approach and focusing on results rather than pursuing a single variable or strategy at the expense of others. This includes leveraging both organic growth and complementary acquisitions, as well as pursuing new business verticals that can be brought into the group. Furthermore, the company is constantly looking for innovative ways to launch new products and brands, as well as expanding their reach through investment in cutting-edge technologies such as digital marketing, AI, 5G, analytics, lead generation, data management, and blockchain. Through these efforts and others, The Data Source (UK) Ltd. will strive to remain a leader in today's rapidly changing business landscape. Whether through organic growth or complementary acquisitions, The Data Source (UK) Ltd. is committed to achieving continued growth for years to come.

About The Data Source (UK) Limited

The Data Source (UK) Ltd. is a cutting-edge B2B and B2C company that specializes in using the latest digital marketing technology to help businesses stay ahead of their competitors. Utilizing advanced AI capabilities, the company is able to provide clients with high-quality leads at reduced costs, resulting in increased ROI. With an extensive range of services that span across AI, analytics, data storage, and digital marketing, The Data Source (UK) Ltd. works with clients in a variety of sectors to maximize their data potential and optimize their online campaigns across multiple channels.

About Mr. Alan Devlin

Mr. Alan Devlin has always been at the forefront of the digital industry, with a career that spans nearly two decades. His immense knowledge and expertise in this field has allowed him to build strong networks both in Ireland and around the world, giving him unparalleled reach within the tech sector. Moreover, Alan's work in promoting business growth within this field is truly exemplary. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of both business and technology, constantly pioneering innovative ideas and strategies to help businesses thrive. Whether through providing expert advice or spearheading groundbreaking initiatives, Alan is a true pioneer in the tech industry - a visionary who is at the very forefront of innovation and progress.

Since his career began in 1996, Alan has founded and exited several leading digital businesses. He built Ireland's largest digital agency as the commercial director of Webfactory, which he sold in 2015 to start eDot Invest, a digital industry venture capital and incubator that has helped several technology companies reach their full potential. Alan has won numerous digital industry awards and has several other digital industry investments in both domestic and international markets.

Over the last four years, Alan and his team at eDot have been instrumental in generating new business and collaborating with The Data Source (UK) Ltd. to develop and implement new and highly effective business strategies for the company.

In his role as CEO of Argentum 47 Inc., Alan and his team will be responsible for increasing shareholder value, expanding into new markets and restructuring the company in order to absorb and deliver on the company's phenomenal current and future growth potential.

About Mr. Kieran Sweeney

Former Program Director for Version 1, the largest indigenous IT Consultancy firm in Ireland. Version 1 employs over 1,000 people in the UK and Ireland and has a turnover of 80 million Euros. (Winner of the Deloitte Best Managed Company for 5 years running.) Kieran joined Version 1 in 2006 (when it had less than 100 employees) and was instrumental in its growth to its current status. Kieran is relentless in his pursuit of technological and digital innovations that will disrupt and transform the world. He has a deep understanding of how to leverage technology for business and is unrivaled in bridging the gap between technology and the executive table. Kieran began his career in Andersen Consulting following his receipt of a master’s in Electrical and Electronic Engineering in 1995 and also a Masters in Executive Leadership awarded in 2010. Kieran is a sought-after speaker and advisor, and he is passionate about helping businesses unlock the power of technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Disclosure and other disclosure documents uploaded to OTC Markets for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements

